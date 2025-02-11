NUC Increases Application Fee for Private Universities from N5m to N25m

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Hard times lie ahead for proprietors of private universities as the National Universities Commission, NUC, has increased from N5 million to N25 million for the purchase and processing of application for new private universities.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abdullahi Ribadu, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, also announced the suspension of all inactive applications including those of private open universities for a period of one year.

Ribadu explained that the one-year suspension affects applicants that have not made progress on their applications or made submissions to the Commission for upwards of two years.

The NUC boss said the review of the application fee and other guidelines for establishment of private universities was in line with the provisions of the Education, National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions, Act, CAP E3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

He added that the law empowers the commission to provide guidelines for the establishment of all private universities in the country.

According to him, the fee for purchase of application forms for the establishment of a private university is reviewed from N1 million Naira to N5 million while the processing fee for the application is reviewed from N5 million to N25 million.

“The NUC will convey the reviewed Processing Fee of Twenty-Five Million (N25,000,000.00) Naira to applicants that have purchased Application Forms only.

“They are also expected to effect payments within a period of thirty (30) working days or risk forfeiture of their pending applications,” the statement read.

He stated the move is part efforts to reposition private varsities in Nigeria to better meet the needs of the citizenry and for better co-ordination of the development of the Private University Education sub-sector of the Nigerian University System, NUS.

“This is to ensure that newly established private universities are positioned to meet the challenges of the 21 Century,” he said.

He therefore informed promoters of proposed private universities in particular and the general public that the suspension affects applications at the stage of submission of letters of intent only.

He said: “The Commission hereby imposes a Moratorium for a period of one year with effect from Monday, 10th February, 2025 on: “Inactive applications for the establishment of new private universities to enable the Commission to conduct a comprehensive review of such pending applications with a view to determining their viability;

“Applications on Step 1 of the 14-Step Procedure (i.e. those that have submitted Letters of Intent only), and

“Acceptance of fresh applications for the establishment of private universities, including private open universities.”

The NUC boss further announced that the Commission is in the process of reviewing other aspects of the Guidelines for the Establishment of Private Universities in Nigeria to ensure that the proposed universities, when licensed, are positioned to meet the challenges of the 21 Century.

“Details of the review would be communicated to stakeholders in due course. For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission will continue to process pending active. applications and make appropriate recommendations to the Federal Executive Council for approval,” he said.