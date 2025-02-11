New Anambra CP, Urutugu, Assumes Office, Promises to Find Killers of 3 Siblings

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr. Ikioye Urutugu, has assumed office, promising to whittle down the crime rate in the state.

Urutugu, who officially assumed as the 35th Commissioner of Police in Anambra State visited Nnewi to console the parents of three siblings who were recently murdered in their house and dumped in a refrigerator.

Urutugu during the visit said under his watch crime and criminality would be checkmated to its lowest level, warning that the Police Command would not compromise the security architecture of the state for anything.

While addressing journalists in Nnewi, the CP said: “We are here today for an on-the-spot assessment of the scene where the unfortunate incident of the murder of three siblings happened.

“I am also here to console the family and relatives of the children and to reiterate the commitment of the Anambra State Police Command over this unwholesome crime.

“Unlike other similar incidents recorded in the state which bordered on kidnapping of individuals and sudden disappearance of persons, we shall unravel the circumstances surrounding this and ensure that the suspects are arrested and justice served.”

He also added that: “I have been briefed on how Ndi Anambra and the state government through the launch of Operation Udo Ga Chi have risen and joined voices in condemning any act that threatens our national peace and have resolved to work together and discuss those issues that tear us apart, not minding our differences.

“To support this move, the Command under my watch shall take every professional step in crime prevention to enhance crime fighting strategies through strategic deployment of our intelligence assets and robust synergy with sister security agencies, organized vigilance groups and other stakeholders.

“I urge the good people of Anambra State to remain law-abiding, vigilant and to continue to partner and support the police and other security agencies, towards combating all forms of criminality as well as ensuring public security and safety in the state.”