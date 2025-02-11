  • Tuesday, 11th February, 2025

Katsina CJ Constitutes LG Election Tribunals

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

The Katsina State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, has approved the immediate constitution of local government election tribunals ahead of the February 15 council polls in the state.

The tribunals, according to Tuesday’s statement by the Chief Registrar of the state High Court, Mustapha Hassan-Ruma, will hear and determine petitions that may arise from the election.

Hassan-Ruma explained that the approval for the inauguration of the tribunal was in accordance with sections 79, 81 subsection 1 and 2 of the Local Government Council Election Law number 4 of 2002.

He said the tribunals have been established in each of the three senatorial zones of the state, comprising a chairman and two members for each of the tribunals to hear and determine cases.

“Similarly, in line with the provisions of the law, an Appeal Tribunal has been established to hear appeals that may arise from the decisions of the lower tribunals,” he added.

He affirmed that the chairmen and members of the tribunals would be sworn in in due course by the state chief judge.

THISDAY had earlier reported that the state’s local government election, billed for February 15, will be conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.