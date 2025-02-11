Katsina CJ Constitutes LG Election Tribunals

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, has approved the immediate constitution of local government election tribunals ahead of the February 15 council polls in the state.

The tribunals, according to Tuesday’s statement by the Chief Registrar of the state High Court, Mustapha Hassan-Ruma, will hear and determine petitions that may arise from the election.

Hassan-Ruma explained that the approval for the inauguration of the tribunal was in accordance with sections 79, 81 subsection 1 and 2 of the Local Government Council Election Law number 4 of 2002.

He said the tribunals have been established in each of the three senatorial zones of the state, comprising a chairman and two members for each of the tribunals to hear and determine cases.

“Similarly, in line with the provisions of the law, an Appeal Tribunal has been established to hear appeals that may arise from the decisions of the lower tribunals,” he added.

He affirmed that the chairmen and members of the tribunals would be sworn in in due course by the state chief judge.

THISDAY had earlier reported that the state’s local government election, billed for February 15, will be conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission.