Kaduna Equestrian Firm Rides into Lagos Polo Tournament

Clearwater Farms, a prominent equestrian business, made its Lagos debut at the 2025 Lagos International Polo Tournament, underscoring its ambition to expand Nigeria’s equestrian landscape.

The tournament, running from February 4th to 23rd at the Lagos Polo Club in Ikoyi, will see 33 teams compete for major cups and subsidiary awards.

Clearwater Farms’ polo team participated in the Lagos Open games between February 4th and 7th, and will be back for the Lagos Low Cup on February 18th and 19th.

“This opportunity allows us to showcase not only our horses but our team’s skill and the dedication and excellence that define Clearwater Farms,” said Brigadier General Kapeh Alwali Kazir (Rtd), Chairman of Clearwater Farms. “Our goal is to inspire greater appreciation for Polo and to offer unparalleled equestrian services that meet the needs of players, horse owners and families across the country.”

With a five-decade heritage, Clearwater Farms offers a comprehensive suite of equestrian services. Its Kaduna facilities house over 60 horses and provide stabling, horse rentals, transportation and training programmes for children and adults, including a beginner’s riding school.

The company is expanding its operations to Abuja and Lagos, targeting new markets for equestrian sports. A key element of this expansion is the development of advanced veterinary services, including specialized diagnostic equipment and a mobile farrier unit.

“Our expansion into Lagos is a significant step for us,” continued Brigadier General Kapeh (Rtd). “We want to contribute to the development of a vibrant equestrian community by offering services that enable both beginners and experienced riders to thrive.”

Clearwater Farms’ participation in the Lagos tournament is viewed as a strategic move to elevate Polo and equestrian sports nationwide. The company is committed to establishing a strong presence in the Lagos polo scene.

Clearwater Farms offers a full range of services for horse care, polo training, and riding education. Its facilities include state-of-the-art stables, a riding school, and veterinary and farrier services.

Ibrahim Dawule Baba, the son of Nigeria’s Polo legend, Dawule Baba, who was the Predator in Chief for the Kaduna Clearwater Polo team, won the Most Disciplined Player award of the first week of the glamorous Lagos polo fiesta.