It’s Pressure Tactics, Abdulrahman Rejects Dubai Court Judgement, Seeks Redress

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Founder of Rahmaniya Group, Abdulrahman Bashar, has said that he would challenge a judgement given against him by a Dubai Court, describing it as a pressure tactic to threaten his reputation and business.

A Dubai court had on January 30, 2025 sentenced Abdulrahman to one year in prison for an alleged financial crime involving his dealings with CE Energy Company, an oil and gas firm.

However, Abdulrahman in a statement issued Monday, said he was working with the Global Law Firm, HFW to overturn the judgment.

He alleged that CEE had used similar litigation tactics in the commercial proceedings, including seeking a Worldwide Freezing Order (the WFO) from the English Court against him.

According to him, the WFO was successfully challenged and discharged. CEE’s appeal to the Court of Appeal was also rejected.

Abdulrahman expressed optimism that the judgment would be overturned once the defence is considered.

He said: “We refer to the criminal proceedings and recent judgment issued in the criminal courts against Mr. Bashar on 30 January 2025. First and foremost, Mr. Bashar rejects any allegations of criminality.

“There are several ongoing civil disputes between CEE and Mr. Bashar. The criminal proceedings have, in our view, been filed against Mr. Bashar as a pressure tactic in the context of the Commercial Proceedings, to threaten Mr. Bashar’s reputation and business.

“Mr. Bashar will take all available steps available to him to challenge the judgment.”