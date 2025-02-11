Full Picture Workshop to Empower African Creatives  

The Creative Quarters (TCQ) Africa Workshop is returning this month, February, 2025, following the resounding success of its debut event. This year, the workshop, themed “The Full Picture,” promises to deliver an unparalleled experience for photographers, filmmakers, and content creators across Africa.

The inaugural edition in 2024 set a high bar with its blend of practical training, industry insights, and entrepreneurial guidance.

Featuring industry heavyweights such as Emmanuel Oyeleke, Rare Magic, Onome Ejeta (CEO of Camera Joint), and Temitope Jalekun, Creative Director of Glintz Photography, the event left participants inspired and equipped to elevate their creative pursuits into thriving careers.

The 2024 workshop wasn’t just about mastering creative techniques, it tackled the neglected business side of photography. Sessions on business structuring and entrepreneurship empowered attendees to turn their passions into profitable ventures. “I now have a clear vision for how to transform my passion into a thriving business,” remarked one participant, capturing the transformative impact of the event.

Speaking about the event celebrated photographer and founder Temitope Jalekun said: “It is more than just a workshop, it’s a movement. We are on a mission to equip African creatives with the tools they need to succeed both artistically and commercially. Our vision is to foster sustainable success among creatives and that has been the driving force behind the workshop’s rapid growth.”

“With the 2025 edition themed “The Full Picture,” We aim to provide a holistic approach to creative empowerment. From storytelling and technical mastery to financial literacy and business strategy, participants will gain a comprehensive toolkit to excel in their fields. while building on last year’s success,” said Jalekun. “We want to help creatives turn their boldest ideas into reality and prepare them to create, connect, and conquer in 2025 and beyond.”

The event is expanding its capacity to accommodate even more attendees than last year, ensuring no creativity is left behind in this transformative journey.