FG Targets Diaspora, Announces 2025 Motherland Initiative

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government has unveiled the 2025 Motherland Initiative by inviting global diaspora to explore investment opportunities and witness the remarkable transformation unfolding across the nation.

The Minister of Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, said this yesterday at the unveiling that the Motherland 2025 Festival Ambassador Awards will recognize outstanding members of the diaspora making significant contributions in their respective fields.

She added the ministry seeks to use the initiative to position Nigeria as a premier global destination where tourism drives economic empowerment, cultural preservation and national pride.

Musawa described the initiative as not merely a festival but as a project synonymous with “Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere” soft power initiative that reaffirms the country’s role as the epicentre of global black and African culture, commerce and community.

She assured that the initiative will be a catalyst for sustained engagement, forging lasting connections between the diaspora and their homeland, investors and opportunities and global travelers and Nigeria’s dynamic experiences.

The minister said as part of the long-term components of the project, the federal government is also developing Diaspora City – a thriving tourism hub where members of the diaspora can seamlessly invest, reconnect and put down roots.

“Nigeria is the largest Black nation in the world – one in every four persons of African origin is Nigerian. Our cultural and historical significance is undeniable. Whether through ancestry, culture, or spirit, we welcome all who seek to rediscover their roots and contribute to the next chapter of our nation’s story.

“Through the Motherland Festival and its Citizenship program, we empower individuals to trace their ancestry, fostering deeper bonds with Nigeria’s rich heritage.

“We will generate investment in Nigeria with a programme that will be supported by legal frameworks to enable diasporans and foreign nationals obtain citizenships to safeguard their investments in Nigeria.

“The federal government is committed to making Nigeria an ideal destination for business and tourism. This is also evidenced by the Diaspora Voting Bill and Mr. President’s Tax Reform Bill,” she said.

In her remarks, the Managing Director of Discover Motherland Africa, Chidimma Nwankwo, said the event billed for December will showcase Lagos and Abuja with a window for visitors to experience Nigeria’s vibrant history, music, Nollywood, food, diversity, arts and the advancements in healthcare.

“Today, we stand at the beginning of something truly transformative—a movement that not only reconnects the Nigerian diaspora to their roots but also unlocks investment, cultural pride, and a future filled with opportunity,” Nwankwo said.