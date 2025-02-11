  • Tuesday, 11th February, 2025

Dikko, Pamodzi Boss, Itemuagbor, Discuss Private Sector Involvement in Sports 

For National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman,  Mallam Shehu Dikko, the sports economy mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one that requires continuous engagements with critical stakeholders. 

So when foremost sports marketer and CEO, Pamodzi Sports Marketing Ltd. Chief Mike Itemuagbor visited, it was a veritable opportunity to compile notes on how to turn the sporting sector from consumption to production.

Discussions basically centered around advancing private sector participation and investment in sports. 

The National Sports Commission under Dikko’s watch, is committed to harnessing the opportunities inherent in the sector and creating value chains across the industry. 

“Gone are the days when the nation’s sporting facilities would lie idle during the weekends. The sports weekend economy should encourage people to build sports into their relaxation programmes for the weekends. 

“Increased sporting activities will create more sports jobs and the target of the sector contributing 3% to the nation’s GDP will become more realistic.” This has been the driving force behind the new NSC.

Dikko believes all these will not be possible without the private sector involvement hence this meeting with Chief Itemuagbor where issues of mutual interest were on the front burner.

A former member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) marketing committee, Itemuagbor has successfully marketed several local, international and global sporting events and programmes. 

He has been involved in the marketing of major championships and games staged in Nigeria like the African Youth Championship Nigeria 1995, FIFA U-20 World Cup Nigeria 1999, Africa Cup of Nations Ghana/Nigeria 2000, 8th All-Africa Games Nigeria 2003 and FIFA U-17 World Cup Nigeria 2009.

