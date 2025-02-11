Cocaine Shipments to Saudi Arabia, Qatar: NDLEA Declares 4 Members of Drug Cartel Wanted

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared four associates of Lagos drug kingpin, Alhaji Suleiman Ganiu (a.k.a Barryshine, Ejeoto) wanted for their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities for which ‘Barryshine’ is currently facing criminal charges at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

According to a statement on Tuesday by spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, the decision to declare the suspects wanted followed an order granted to the NDLEA by Honourable Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Those wanted for their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities include: Olarenwaju Abdulai (a.k.a Alhaji Loyingbo); Oluwafemi Abidoye (a.k.a Igbono, Baba Eje, Ade Iwaya, Femi Iwaya); Olumuyiwa Ilori (a.k.a Murphy) and Alate Kafy Bakare of Kaffy Travels.

Babafemi said the court in its ruling on Tuesday 28th January 2025 following the reliefs sought by NDLEA in charge no: FHC/L/731C/2024 ordered as follows:

“That an order of this Honourable Court declaring one Olarenwaju Ramon Abdulai a.k.a ‘Alhaji Loyingbo’, wanted by a public notice with their photographs conspicuously displayed, who are presently at large for their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu a.k.a ‘Barryshine’, ‘Ejeoto’ is hereby granted.

“That an Order declaring one Oluwafemi Akande Abidoye a.k.a ‘Igbono’, ‘Baba Eje’, Iwaya’, ‘Femi Iwaya’, wanted by a public notice with their photographs conspicuously displayed, who are presently at large for their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu Ganiu a.k.a ‘Barryshine’, ‘Ejeoto’ is hereby granted.

“That an Order declaring one Olumuyiwa Olufemi Ilori a.k.a ‘Murphy’, wanted by a public notice with his photograph conspicuously displayed, who is presently at large for his involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu Ganiu a.k.a ‘Barryshine’, ‘Ejeoto’ is hereby granted.

“That an Order declaring one Alate Kafy Zakare Bukki of Kaffy Travels wanted by a public notice with her photograph conspicuously displayed, who is presently at large for her involvement in the drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu Ganiu a.k.a ‘Barryshine’, ‘Ejeoto’ is hereby granted.”

The leader of the gang, Suleiman Aremu (a.k.a Barryshine) was arrested on 26th August 2024 two years after coming under the radar of the anti-narcotics agency.

Suleiman who is the Managing Director/CEO of Barryshine Suleiman Nigeria Ltd came under the agency’s watchlist over his alleged role in four foiled attempts to export cocaine to Saudi Arabia and Qatar through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos between 2022 and 2024.

Babafemi said many of Barryshine’s mules have since been arrested by NDLEA, prosecuted and convicted. He is currently facing multiple criminal charges at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The spokesman pleaded with members of the public with any information on the whereabouts of the four wanted suspects to contact the nearest NDLEA Command, call the toll-free helpline: 080010203040 or send direct messages to any of NDLEA’s social media accounts: @ndlea_nigeria on Instagram, X, Tiktok and @ndlea01 on Facebook or @ndleatv on Youtube.