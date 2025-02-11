Charles Aniagwu: Oborevwori’s Impressive Report Card Unsettling Delta Opposition

The Delta State Government yesterday said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s impressive report card of massive infrastructural and human capital development were unsettling opposition in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while speaking on a radio programme monitored in Asaba, the state capital.

Aniagwu who said the opposition was free to talk and play politics, noted that the government would not be dragged too early into politics as it was focused on governance and delivering on Governors MORE Agenda.

He said, “The opposition can play politics but we are talking governance and when the time comes to talk politics we will let them know that our politics is showing them what we have done.

“I know that Governor Oborevwori has a lot to showcase in his report card and it is already unsettling the opposition in the state.

“The opposition wants to drag us into politics too early but we don’t want to go there now but we have said we will reply them with more projects.

“When they talk we show them projects because the project is our report card. Remember in 2022/2023 we told you that they will dissappear after the election, that they are resurfacing today does not mean that they will be sustainable.

“We will continue to bring the projects to our people because that’s the major plank of Governor Oborevwori MORE agenda and the projects will continue to speak for us.”

The commissioner further said the Oborevwori administration would be judged on the fulfillment of the promises he made to the people at the appropriate time.

“To be able to judge Governor Oborevwori on his promise to the people, he made mention of the fact that he would sustain and complete ongoing projects while also initiating new ones.

“For those living in Uvwie, Warri and. Environs you will agree that the skyline has changed on account of the flyover bridges in that corridor.

“We have said we are not going to play politics because it’s not yet time. We are at the moment fully ready and committed to governance that brings value to Deltans”.

“Anybody who wants to assess Oborevwori will assess him with the work he has done vis-a-vis the promises he made to the people and how he is delivering on those promises.

“We have said we will never embark on propaganda and we know politics is to be played but for us we are in governance and Governor Oborevwori is not loosing sight of that.

“Governance for us is that we have made promises and we must go and fulfill those promises first and those promises will speak very loud for us when the time comes for politicking.”

Aniagwu further remarked that Governor Oborevwori is emphatically responding to the promises made during electioneering campaigns

He said the state government was making progress in the development of the state as part of concerted efforts towards connectivity across the state.

On reasons for some projects not moving as expected, Aniagwu said increase in price of goods especially construction materials were responsible and the need for us to ensure that review of such projects would be such that the state is not short changed”.

“When Oborevwori took over there was a spiral in prices of construction materials due to subsidy removal. This significantly affected contractors necessitating upward review of such projects.

“We inherited up to 370 road projects across the state and we are running with them even as we are also introducing new ones.

“In his meaningful development plan, Governor Oborevwori is committed to ensuring opportunities for all, meaning that every community have equal chance of development from his administration.”

Aniagwu said just as Governor Oborevwori is developing the Warri axis he is also working on many road projects within Asaba capital territory.

On insecurity, the Commissioner challenged parents on proper upbringing of their children and wards, adding that crimes are committed by children who lacked proper home training.

He emphasized the important role of proper parenting to ensure a sustainable society devoid of crime and criminality.

He said to have a functional educational system, the curriculum must be re-engineered to ensure that people graduate from higher institutions with certain technical knowledge or skills.

He remarked that over 205,000 beneficiaries were empowered through the Delta Cares Programme adding that doing so would make them employers of labour rather than job seekers.

On infrastructural renewal in public schools, Aniagwu said there is ongoing massive renovation of schools across the state and commended Governor Oborevwori for the initiative.