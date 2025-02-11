Atoyebi: Tinubu’s Bold Reforms ‘ll  Lead to  National Economic Devt

Sunday Ehigiator

A philanthropist and Founder of Accountability and Policy Monitoring, Bamidele Atoyebi, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the several bold and transformative policies his administration has put in place since assumption, saying those policies would lead economic development of the country.

Atoyebi, who is also the Founder of Tinubu School of Politics and Policy, in a statement yesterday said:“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is widely recognised for implementing bold and transformative policies aimed at national development. This was one of the reasons I wholeheartedly supported his 2023 presidential campaign, even before meeting him in person.”

“Since assuming office as President of Nigeria, Tinubu has introduced and championed several policies, including, Local Government Autonomy, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Revolution, Student Loan Scheme, Consumer Credit Scheme, Highway Construction, defeated the Fuel Subsidy Cabal, Defeat of the Forex Subsidy Cabal, Degradation of Terrorist Networks, and Tax Reform Bills Establishment of the Livestock Ministry.

“He has also championed Solid-minerals sector reform, Aviation sector reform, International Passport processing reform, Electricity decentralisation reform, created a Development Commissions for North-West, South-West, and South-East, introduced a 60 per cent increase in Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursements, grew Foreign Reserves, and establishment the National Credit Guarantee Company.

“These initiatives are laying the foundation for Nigeria’s economic and social transformation. However, one key area that requires urgent attention is the issue of disguised unemployment in government agencies and ministries.

“Disguised unemployment refers to situations where employees hold jobs that do not fully utilize their skills or contribute meaningfully to productivity. This issue is prevalent in key government institutions like the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

“NNPC, as a critical revenue-generating agency, lacks the required number of technical professionals necessary to drive Nigeria’s oil and gas sector to meet the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) standards.

“Many employees within the organization occupy roles that do not align with their expertise, significantly reducing overall efficiency. A comprehensive staffing overhaul is essential to recruit technically skilled professionals who can optimize operations and enhance national revenue.

“The Nigeria Police Force is the country’s primary law enforcement agency and plays a crucial role in maintaining security. However, one of the underlying causes of police misconduct, beyond poor remuneration and working conditions, is a lack of passion for the job.

“Many officers did not originally aspire to join the police force but were forced into it due to a lack of employment opportunities. This affects their dedication and professionalism.

“For the police force to truly serve its purpose, the government must improve recruitment processes to attract individuals genuinely interested in law enforcement, reform police training programs to instil professionalism and integrity, enhance welfare packages and career development opportunities and foster a culture of accountability within the force.

“Tinubu’s administration has made commendable strides in economic and infrastructural development. However, addressing the structural inefficiencies in government agencies, particularly NNPC and the police force, will be pivotal in ensuring sustainable national progress.”