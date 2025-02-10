Trust Betrayed as Abuja Businessman Falls Victim to Fraudulent Driver

Chiemelie Ezeobi

A businessman in Abuja, Wilson Egun, has fallen victim to fraud and theft after hiring a driver he met by chance. The driver, Sunday Bidemi, not only stole his employer’s car but also defrauded other victims across multiple states before his eventual arrest.

The incident began in late October 2024 when Mr Egun, while lost in Mararaba, encountered Bidemi, who appeared helpful and offered to guide him. During their conversation, Mr Egun mentioned that he was looking for a driver, and Bidemi quickly presented himself as an experienced candidate. Without conducting a background check, Mr Egun hired him on the spot.

For several weeks, Bidemi carried out his duties without incident. However, in November 2024, after dropping off Mr Egun’s elderly mother at a hospital in Gwarimpa, he vanished with the businessman’s grey 2016 Toyota Corolla.

When Mr Egun realised what had happened, he immediately reported the theft to the Maitama Police Division and the Anti-Car Theft Unit in Abuja. Despite efforts to locate him, Bidemi remained at large for weeks.

Investigations later revealed that Bidemi had travelled to Jos, Plateau State, in the stolen vehicle. There, he met Alhari Bako, whom he deceived into giving him ₦60,000 for fuel, promising to refund her later.

He also borrowed an additional ₦20,000, claiming his banking app was faulty. Trusting him, Alhari provided the money, and they spent the night at a hotel in Saminaka, Kaduna State. By morning, Bidemi had disappeared with her money, leaving her stranded.

Further inquiries uncovered more of Bidemi’s fraudulent activities. He had been wearing a stolen navy blue tracksuit belonging to Mrs Hannah Jitina, a Navy officer. Mrs Jitina had previously given him a lift to an event near Abacha Barracks, during which he stole her ID card, ATM card, National Identification Number (NIN) card, and Navy slip tag.

Bidemi was eventually caught on 15 December 2024 in Masaka, Nasarawa State. Police tracked him down after he was spotted openly using the stolen vehicle. On the day of his arrest, he was washing the car when authorities arrived.

During interrogation, Bidemi reportedly bragged about how he lured women into trusting him. “Abuja ladies are easy to deceive. Just dress well and have a good car with working air conditioning,” he allegedly said.

He is now in police custody, facing charges of grand theft auto, fraud, and impersonation. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has urged residents to exercise caution when hiring domestic workers or drivers. He also advised car owners to install tracking devices to aid in the recovery of stolen vehicles.

The stolen Toyota Corolla has been recovered and returned to Mr Egun. However, the incident serves as a warning about the dangers of trusting strangers without proper verification.