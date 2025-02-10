  • Monday, 10th February, 2025

Tinubu’s Leadership Style Attracting Opposition Politicians, Says Lawmaker

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

A lawmaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Bonu Solomon Saanu, has  hailed President Bola Tinubu for the giant strides so far recorded by his administration, saying this performance is now attracting top  opposition elements to All Progressive Congress(APC).

Bonu, who represents Badagry Constituency I, gave the commendation while addressing his colleagues on the floor of the Assembly during plenary.

According to the lawmaker, it takes only a leader as Tinubu to attract top opposition elements from other political parties to the APC.

Bonu, while speaking against the backdrop of the recent defection of Senator Ned Nwoko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed optimism that before 2027, APC would have garnered increased support from other parties.

Senator Nwoko presented his resignation letter addressed to the PDP leadership in Ward 8, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State on January 30, 2025.

In the letter,  Nwoko complained about the state of the PDP. 

He also cited deep divisions and irreconcilable factions as the primary reasons for his defection.

“My decision to resign is, first and foremost, due to the deep divisions and factionalisation within the party. This fragmentation has made it increasingly difficult to foster unity and advance the collective interests of our people,” he said.

 Reacting, Bonu said: “The defection of Senator Nwoko to the APC is a testament of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s achievements in office.

“Nigerians are beginning to see how much their President means well for them, his passion for development and progress and his commitment to ensure Nigeria is great enough for Nigerians.”

He expressed hope that his colleague, Hon. Foluke Oshafile, who is the only Labour Party member in the Lagos Assembly, would defect to the APC before the next general election.

