Security Operatives Arrest Popular Native Doctor in Anambra, Akwa Okuko Tiwara

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Popular Anambra State native doctor, Chidozie Nwangwu, also known as Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki, has been arrested by operatives of newly launched Security services, Agunechemba.



Akwa Okuko was said to have been picked up on Saturday evening in Oba his base, and quickly taken to the office of the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyeka Ibezim, who interrogated him.



Nwangwu became popular on Facebook and other micro-blogging sites for his activities, which advertises how people can become rich by engaging in money rituals.



Most of his videos portrayed him throwing bales of money at social functions, and in others, he spoke on the need for people to perform rituals as a means of getting rich.



He advertised a particular brand of ritual known as Oke Ite, which he said has the capacity to bring unlimited wealth. He is also very well adored by young people, who flock his shrine. He has also had controversies involving his clients accusing him of fake charms.



In the recent arrest, videos of his appearance before the Deputy Governor, which were posted on social media showed where he denied his involvement in preparing Oke Ite charms.



“I have long stopped doing Oke Ite. That thing is not a charm, we just gave it the name Oke Ite because we put it in a pot,” he said.

In Igbo language, Oke Ite means big pot.



Meanwhile, in the video, Ibezim the deputy governor quoted relevant sections of the newly passed Anambra homeland security law to the native doctor, telling him of the need to be able to prove what he alleged he does or be ready for prosecution.



Addressing security operatives in his office, Ibezim said, “Guys, you have heard him. We need to take him to where he does these things. We will investigate him, and of course we need to know where he does this things. If he can not prove it, he will have to go in for it.”