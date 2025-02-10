Plateau Governor Defends Arrest of Over 100 Illegal Miners

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

After recent arrest of over 100 illegal miners in Plateau State, the state Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to tackle illegal mining, which he said has significantly contributed to school dropouts in mining communities across the state.



He has therefore called on community and religious leaders, as well as all patriotic citizens to join hands with the government in addressing the menace that has become a serious threat to the state’s values and future.



The governor made the call during a church service at the COCIN Headquarters Church in Jos, where he emphasized the need for unity among believers as a foundation for sustainable development in the state.



He said: “Last week, I ordered a raid on all illegal mining camps across the state. I urge you to help our people understand that we are not trying to deprive them of their livelihoods. The devastating consequences of illegal mining are beyond imagination.



“We conducted research and discovered that school dropout rates in these areas are distressingly high. Many classrooms are virtually empty. Just last month, we also uncovered cases where parents in Bassa were sending their children out for child labour; we are tracking them.”



The governor urged community leaders to take responsibility in sensitizing their people, stressing that the government, in collaboration with religious institutions, will embark on an intensive enlightenment campaign to address the issue.



“I appeal to all of you, as leaders in your communities, to take up this cause. May God burden your hearts with the urgency of this struggle so that you will rise above all affiliations to address your people. The church will play a pivotal role, and we will stand by our religious leaders in this effort”, the governor pleaded.

The governor also highlighted the environmental hazards posed by illegal mining, including land degradation, the destabilization of residential areas, and threats to government institutions.



On the security situation in the state, Governor Mutfwang reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to resist any attempt to destabilize Plateau. He emphasized that the people of Plateau are hospitable and accommodating, but they expect their traditions, values, and institutions to be respected.



He said: “All Plateau people seek is recognition and respect for their cultural values and traditional institutions. We will not allow any deliberate attempt to undermine our state.”

Mutfwang stressed that the unity of the church is crucial in achieving these goals, assuring that his administration will continue to work in close collaboration with the people to build lasting peace and progress.