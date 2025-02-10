Olawepo-Hashim’s $4trillion Economic Plan Resurfaces Online, Sparks Renewed Interest After Six Years

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A video of former presidential candidate, Hon. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, discussing his ambitious economic plan for Nigeria in 2018 has resurfaced online.

The development has sparked widespread admiration for his deep understanding of the country’s economic challenges and his strategic vision for national growth.



In the now-trending video obtained by our correspondent in Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday, Hon. Olawepo-Hashim outlined a bold strategy aimed at expanding and diversifying Nigeria’s economy to achieve a minimum Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $4 trillion within a decade.



The former presidential candidate’s economic blueprint emphasized reducing Nigeria’s dependence on oil, leveraging the country’s vast agricultural and solid mineral resources, and boosting industrialization.



He said: “The key to Nigeria’s economic transformation is integrating agriculture and mineral resources with manufacturing. We must create an industrial base that contributes at least 40% to GDP, which will in turn generate millions of well-paying jobs”.



He also highlighted the need to improve Nigeria’s business environment by removing bureaucratic bottlenecks and ensuring policies that attract foreign and domestic investments.



His economic plan proposed major infrastructural investments, power sector reforms, and policies that would enhance the ease of doing business.

As the video gains traction across social media platforms, many Nigerians are revisiting his ideas, with some expressing regret that such a comprehensive vision was not implemented at the time.



Commentators have praised his foresight, especially in light of Nigeria’s current economic struggles, including high inflation, unemployment, and a weakening currency.



Beyond his 2018 campaign proposals, Olawepo-Hashim has remained active in economic empowerment initiatives.

His foundation, the Gbenga Hashim Foundation, disbursed N100 million in grants to small businesses in Kwara State in 2024, aiming to strengthen grassroots economic development.



His N200billion Mogboro Power Plant in Ogun State is also set to supply 24hours electricity to Mogboro, Mowe, Ibafo areas of Ogun State in partnership with Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).



With renewed interest in his economic plan, some political analysts suggest that his vision could still serve as a model for Nigeria’s economic revival.

Whether policymakers will take cues from his proposals remains to be seen, but the resurfacing of his 2018 economic agenda has reignited discussions on practical pathways to national economic transformation.