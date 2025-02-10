Ohanaeze Ndigbo Seeks  Creation of Two Additional States to Get South East Parity

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called for the creation of additional two states in the Southeast zone.

In a statement by the Deputy President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the apex body said the current imbalance evinced by the northern region, which possesses 19 states exemplified an unjust numerical disadvantage to the South, which is limited to 17 states.



Ohanaeze added that this inequitable distribution has engendered a political structure that disproportionately empowers the North, thus serving as a tool of intimidation against the aspirations of the Southern populace.



“In light of these historical injustices, we passionately implore President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to exhibit the political will and moral courage required to rectify this imbalance.



“The time has come to create two additional states in the South, with an immediate priority accorded to establishing a sixth state in the Southeast.

“This urgent measure is not merely a suggestion but a requisite action to ensure that the Southeast, currently comprising only five states, achieves parity with other geopolitical zones, particularly the Northwest which boasts seven states.



“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as the quintessential voice of the Igbo people, hereby expresses its vehement opposition to the House of Representatives’ recent proposal concerning the creation of thirty-one new states.



“This initiative is not only a farce but also an exercise in futility, lacking the credibility and thoughtful consideration that befits such a significant constitutional matter.



“The bold assertion made by the leadership of the House, particularly through the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who has succinctly dispelled the notion that the proposed states meet requisite constitutional criteria, is commendable and necessary.



“We acknowledge his clarification as an essential step in restoring the dignity of our revered legislative body. It is both premature and juvenile for the House of Representatives to entertain such an ill-considered proposal, one that reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of what constitutes a viable state within our great nation,” he said.