Nigeria Set to Make Mark in Canada’s Mixed Martial Arts Tournament

Precious Ugwuzor

A team of nine talented fighters and four officials has been carefully selected to represent Nigeria in the inaugural Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Tournament in Canada, scheduled to take place in July 2025.

According to Mr. Michael Short, President Dekada Promotions (Dekada King of the Cage, Canada), the tournament’s preliminary bouts will be held on July 18th and 19th, 2025, at 1515 Home Road, NW Calgary Alberta, Canada. The final bouts will take place on July 26th, 2025, at 10765 135a St, Surrey, British Columbia, V3T 4EA, Canada.

The Nigerian team, comprising members from the Kogi State MMA Association, includes: Isioma Godwin Ossien, Queen Ifeoma Acha, Oluwasegun David Adejugbe, Ehis Festus Ogbekhilu, Confidence Osakioduwa Ogbeide, Doris Abiye Horstall, Olamide Zaynab Folorunsho, Osamerien Blessing Igori and Blessing Osekobe

The team will be accompanied by four officials including

Lawrence Chinye Oshanugor, Emmanuel Akpor Paikefiye, Eugene Chinedu Neose, and Odion Emoni.

The Kogi State MMA Association has secured sponsorship from Matino Nwa Investment Company Limited, in collaboration with the Kogi State Sports Council, to support the team’s participation in the tournament.

The Kogi State Sports Council has expressed its enthusiasm for the development, promising maximum support for the athletes. The Council views the tournament as a valuable opportunity for Nigerian athletes to gain exposure, experience, and improve their performance levels in preparation for future international competitions lined up for 2025.

With this strong contingent, Nigeria is poised to make a significant impact in the Mixed Martial Arts tournament in Canada.