NEMSA, NAICOM Sign MoU to Ensure Electrical Safety, Insurance Policy Compliance

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to enhance adherence to electrical safety in residential, commercial and industrial buildings and to strengthen compliance with insurance policy.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework between the two organisations to ensure that as a pre-condition all electrical installations in residential, commercial and industrial premises as well as hazard-prone locations, industries and factories are duly certified by NEMSA, before their insurance policy is processed.



Besides, a statement signed in Abuja by Ama Umoren of the Communications & Protocol Unit of NEMSA, stated that the partnership aligns with the federal government’s commitment to strengthening the reliability and safety of Nigeria’s electricity sector.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEMSA, Aliyu Tukur, emphasised the importance of collaboration in mitigating risks associated with electrical accidents and infrastructure failures.



“This partnership with NAICOM is a significant step towards ensuring that all electricity consumers, operators, and investors adhere to the highest safety and risk management standards.



“By integrating insurance compliance into electrical safety enforcement, we are safeguarding lives, investments, and the overall integrity of the power sector,” he stated.



Speaking further, Tukur, who is also the Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation said that going forward, to mitigate associated risks, statutory testing of electrical facilities and certification are carried out in such premises.



‘’It will also be a requirement by NEMSA that all facility applicants of its statutory inspection, testing and certification, should ensure that their facilities are insured with insurance companies, for safety and mitigation of risk,’’ he said.



On his part, the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of NAICOM, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, reiterated NAICOM’s commitment to ensuring that all power sector players embrace insurance as a critical risk management tool.



“Insurance plays a crucial role in cushioning the effects of electrical hazards and infrastructure-related incidents. Through this MoU we will work closely with NEMSA to enforce compliance with relevant insurance policies, ensuring that the power sector operates with adequate risk mitigation mechanisms in place,” he said.



The collaboration, the statement said, will involve joint awareness campaigns, regulatory enforcement, and information-sharing initiatives to promote electrical safety and insurance adoption across the power sector.

“This strategic partnership marks a milestone in the drive to enhance safety, reliability, and sustainability within Nigeria’s electricity industry and the country at large,” he stated.