NCAA Pushes for Transparent, Technology Driven Procurement System

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said that it is working to have transparent and efficient procurement system that is accountable and of maximum utility to the agency.

The Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Chris Najomo, made this known in Lagos yesterday and explained that the future of Nigeria’s aviation sector depends on NCAA ability to implement a procurement system that is efficient, transparent, and aligned with global best practices.

He said that by embracing due process and procurement best practices, Nigeria can fully align with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes economic transformation and good governance and the Minister’s 5-Point Agenda, which emphasizes optimising revenue generation for the federal government and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPP) guidelines and international procurement standards.

Najomo, who was represented at a Symposium on Understanding Procurement Process for Optimum Organisational Performance, urged all stakeholders in the aviation sector to remain committed to these principles and work collectively towards a future where procurement serves as a catalyst for growth, innovation, and national progress.

Najomo also said that for prudence, maximization of resources and accountability, procurement practices must eliminate waste, curb corruption, and ensure value for money, ultimately leading to increased government revenue and improved service delivery.

“Public procurement is at the core of government efficiency and fiscal responsibility. In the aviation sector, procurement decisions affect airport infrastructure, air navigation services, safety regulations, and operational efficiency. If done right, procurement has the power to attract investment, enhance aviation service delivery, and maximize revenue for the nation.

“To support Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Honourable Minister’s 5-Point Agenda, we must embrace a procurement system that reduces financial leakages by enforcing strict compliance with due process.; encourages competition and fair bidding to attract credible investors; ensures cost-effective contracts that maximize public funds for aviation development and srengthens public-private partnerships to drive efficiency and boost revenue generation,” he added.