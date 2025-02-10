Idonije Becomes NedcomOaks Executive Director

Sunday Ehigiator

The management of NedcomOaks Group has announced the appointment of seasoned Marketing and Business Expert, Rerhe Idonije as its Executive Director, effective December 2024.

A statement from NedcomOaks Group management ascribed Idonije to possess “a distinguished career in sustainable business innovation and bespoke client strategies. Rerhe brings a vision to redefine luxury real estate through timeless elegance, sustainable practices, and future-focused investments.”

Reacting to her appointment through a statement, Rerhe said, “I’m excited to announce to everyone at home and in the diaspora that you now have a trusted ally for real estate investments, renewable energy solutions, and electric vehicle acquisitions.

“For years, I have been passionate about connecting my loved ones and business associates to opportunities that not only build wealth but also create lasting legacies. Today, I’m thrilled to share that this passion has led me to NedcomOaks Group, a company that truly embodies these values.

“For over two decades, Nedcomoaks, developers of Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Views Estate, Nigeria’s first fully solar-powered residential community, has empowered over 6,000 families to redefine wealth through innovation, sustainability, and exceptional value.”