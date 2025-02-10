I Have Evidence Binani Won Adamawa Guber Poll, Dismissed INEC REC, Ari, Says

*Swears with Qur’an he acted in good faith

*Denies taking N2b bribe to influence election

*Explains INEC ICT head, Bala Aji, sold out

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Dismissed Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Ari, has insisted that he had enough evidence to prove that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Aisha Binani, defeated Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ari, one of the three Resident Electoral Commissioners that the Senate approved his sack, had declared Senator Binani winner of the election in controversial circumstances, instead of the returning officer.



Speaking in Bauchi with select journalists, he said both Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmud Yakubu, and the Election Tribunal dismissed all his evidence against the irregularities in the controversial governorship election.



He, however, said there was pressure on him and other officials of the Commission to declare the incumbent, Fintiri, or else his security could not be guaranteed.

Hudu, who swore by the Holy Qur’an, said he did all he did in good faith and under the guidelines of the election.



“It came to my notice that my ICT head, Bala Aji, conducted himself, not in the manner of a good civil servant, or an honest civil servant, as far as the elections were concerned. He surrendered election documents, about 20,000 copies, to the Governor of Adamawa State.



“We received a report, myself, the Commissioner of Police, and all the paramilitary agencies operating in Adamawa State. We went to that place, it’s a private house of the governor. We went there, it took us time to open that door. The door was opened, we met the SSG and some government officials.

“We met them working directly, directly with these documents. These documents cover the whole of the state. So, we wrote a report. This is what is happening. And not only that, Bala Aji (ICT Head of INEC in Adamawa) misappropriated some of our papers. He took them somewhere, and the worst of it, on the day of the election.



“Bala Aji, the ICT head, was busy dashing away BVAS. He was giving our staff money in foreign currency. The thought came to me, I was shocked. To me, it’s an abuse of his own responsibility. So, I called him, I took strides against all that had happened, all the allegations against him. So, I expected the headquarters to respond quickly.



“They should have acted on those vote buying. So, they should have immediately come in and let us know about it. What would be the next line of action. Unfortunately, the report that I had sent (to INEC HQs) was swept under the carpets. This is one of the most unforgettable experiences I have ever had,” he explained



The dismissed INEC REC said he was not given a fair hearing and all his evidence to prove why he declared the female candidate winner was ignored by INEC and the Tribunal.



Hudu said he was consulting with his family on the next line of action, whether to or not take a legal redress in court.

He said his sack by the president did not bother him but the media trial has dented his image, even as he denied collecting N2 billion from any politician.

“We are Nigerians, Nigeria belongs to all of us, it behooves us all to either make or mar it. This is very important and we must all choose what to do with it.

“I conducted the Presidential and NASS elections successfully and was in the process of the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections when the problem began. It was in 69 polling units,” he said.



Ari was suspended by former President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly unlawfully declaring a governorship election result in Adamawa state. His sack was part of a broader move by the Senate, terminating the appointments of two other RECs.

The decision was made in response to allegations of electoral misconduct, including violations of the Electoral Act, election compromise, and fraud.