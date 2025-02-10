Glovo Partners FG, NIPOST to Address e-Commerce Challenges in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Glovo, in partnership with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy through its agency, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), convened a stakeholder forum to address the challenges and opportunities shaping the e-Commerce sector in Nigeria.

The event brought together policymakers, technology leaders, and private sector players to explore solutions for bridging Nigeria’s logistics gaps and accelerating the integration of digital and physical infrastructure to support e-commerce growth.

In her keynote address, Postmaster General of NIPOST, Tola Odeyemi, who represented the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, underscored the importance of logistics and nationwide accessibility in building a thriving digital economy. She highlighted NIPOST’s expansive physical infrastructure and its potential to serve as a backbone for last-mile delivery solutions.

“By aligning our vast network with digital platforms, we can create an efficient logistics framework that benefits businesses, especially SMEs, and ensures that e- commerce reaches every corner of Nigeria,” she stated.

Presenting the Glovo’s Yellow Effect Report, the Global Director of Government Relations at Glovo, William Benthall, said the report provided an in-depth look at Africa’s digital commerce landscape and Glovo’s five-year journey, with a strong focus on Nigeria. In the highlights, he emphasised how innovative logistics solutions and digital integration could empower local businesses, drive economic growth, and enhance supply chain efficiency.

“We chose to launch this report in Lagos because of Nigeria’s critical role in Africa’s digital commerce ecosystem and its vast market potential. Our findings highlight key opportunities in leveraging technology and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth. Over the past five years, Glovo has supported 45,000 businesses, and 95 per cent of them are SMEs, generating over €1 billion for partners and aiding 4,000 at-risk businesses. With a 20-percentage-point drop in cash orders, we’re also driving financial inclusion. By collaborating with policymakers, industry leaders, and local businesses, we aim to power the digital economy, enhance logistics efficiency, and create a more resilient and inclusive marketplace for all,” Benthall said.

Part of the forum was the fireside chat session, tagged: ‘Empowering Local Economies Through Strategic Partnerships in E-commerce’, where panelists discussed issues about the broader barriers affecting Nigeria’s e-Commerce ecosystem.