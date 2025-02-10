Expert Highlights Importance of Technical, Soft Skills in AI Era

Emma Okonji

The Managing Director, Project Management Institute (PMI), sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, has stressed the importance of mastering technical skills as Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to redefine job roles.

In a statement, Asamani said: “As Artificial Intelligence (AI) integrates into the workplace and redefines job roles, young professionals find themselves at a pivotal crossroads. On one side lies the immense potential of AI to drive innovation and professional growth. On the other, the challenge of preserving irreplaceable human attributes, creativity, empathy, and critical thinking, remains critical to maintaining our unique value in an increasingly automated world.”

Stressing further, the project management expert said: “Success in this evolving landscape requires mastering technical skills while simultaneously cultivating soft skills that foster collaboration, agility, and ethical decision-making.

“It is clear that learning extends far beyond formal schooling. Yet, for many young professionals, the transition from academia to the workplace often marks the end of structured education. The demands of starting a career, coupled with the pressure to perform, can make continuous learning a lower priority. This mindset must shift, as adapting to change requires a commitment to lifelong learning.”

According to him, “Amid AI’s growing dominance, soft or power skills remain the cornerstone of human agency. While machines excel in data processing, pattern recognition, and predictive analytics, they cannot replicate emotional intelligence, creativity, or the nuanced decision-making required in complex human interactions. Employers increasingly recognise the value of these uniquely human traits, which are vital to navigating ambiguity and fostering innovation.”

He stressed that the challenge is not only to integrate AI into workplaces but also to ensure that human capabilities remain central to project and organisational success.

Organisations play a pivotal role in striking this balance, he said while adding that “Pairing seasoned professionals with new project managers through mentoring fosters mutual growth, enabling the transfer of knowledge, skills, and fresh inter-generational perspectives.”