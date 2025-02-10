Expert Calls for Multi-faceted Approach to Tackle Nigeria’s Growing Cancer Care Challenges

Funmi Ogundare

As the country struggles with the growing challenges of cancer care, Dr. Habeeb Yakub, Chief Clinical Coordinator at the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Idi-Araba Cancer Centre, weekend, called for a comprehensive approach to address the rising burden of the disease.



Dr. Yakub who made this call at a program to commemorate the 2025 World Cancer Day, in Lagos, expressed concern about the significant obstacles facing the country’s cancer care system, including insufficient funding, limited access to quality treatment, and a worrying trend of brain drain among healthcare professionals.



Yakub who also leads the oncology teams stressed the importance of enhancing insurance coverage and raising awareness to effectively combat the disease.

He believes that with collective efforts, Nigeria can improve cancer care outcomes and ease the burden on its citizens.



He identified key challenges including widespread cultural misinformation and financial barriers that hinder access to treatment, stressing the need for a robust insurance system to ensure that patients can receive quality care without the financial strain of out-of-pocket expenses.



“There is a cultural misinformation that is widespread among the population, but the financial challenge is also significant. We need a strong medical insurance system. If people can access treatment without paying out of pocket, more individuals will seek care,” Yakub stated.



The oncologist, who also lectures at the University of Lagos, lamented the high rate of doctors leaving the country, stating, “over 50 per cent of our graduates are leaving the country. The ‘Japa syndrome’ is a serious issue.”



He also pointed to the lack of facilities and equipment as another major hindrance, saying: “even the equipment we do have is limited to a few centers, and many do not have the necessary facilities to treat cancer, such as linear accelerators or brachytherapy machines.”



Dr. Yakub emphasized the significance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in strengthening cancer care, citing the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre as an example.

He revealed that the center has treated over 12,000 patients since its opening and highlighted the role of Siemens Healthineers in improving care at the facility.

The partnership with Siemens Healthineers has provided the center with cutting-edge equipment, including four linear accelerators, the highest number in West Africa.

The Oncologist attributed the success of the center to the support from both NSIA and Siemens Healthineers, which has provided both the necessary technology and training to healthcare professionals.

He urged the government to prioritize PPPs in addressing cancer care, pointing out that the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre has also developed a training program, MedSafe, which has welcomed radiotherapy therapists, medical physicists, clinical oncologists, and oncology nurses from various tertiary institutions.

The collaboration with Siemens Healthineers, Yakub noted, has even attracted healthcare professionals from the Nigerian diaspora to return home and contribute to the country’s healthcare development.

Meanwhile, Siemens Healthineers has reaffirmed its commitment to improving healthcare in Nigeria. Deepali Vichare Dsouza, the company’s Communications Lead, in a statement, reiterated the company’s ongoing partnership with the LUTH-NSIA Cancer Centre to deliver quality care to patients.

Dsouza emphasized Siemens Healthineers’ commitment to improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria, stating that the company will continue collaborating with healthcare providers to build a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, ranging from diagnostics to therapy and follow-up, while also developing the necessary workforce.

“We will continue working with NSIA to support Nigeria in building a holistic healthcare ecosystem – from diagnostics to therapy and follow-up – while developing the necessary workforce.

“At Siemens Healthineers, we are on a mission to create a world without the fear of cancer,” Dsouza stated.