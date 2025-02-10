Dun & Bradstreet Wins Buyer’s Choice Award

Dun & Bradstreet, one of the world’s leading suppliers of business information and research, has secured the Buyer’s Choice Award 2025 for D&B Hoovers™ and Finance Analytics.

According to the company, D&B Hoovers™, a sales acceleration platform, helps business decision-makers drive growth through advanced market insights and high-quality lead generation.

Finance Analytics, an AI-powered credit-to-cash solution, is designed to enhance financial decision-making, optimise cost efficiency, and strengthen operational performance.

The award was conferred by TrustRadius, a leading buyer intelligence platform that recognises products and vendors rated highest for capabilities, value, and customer relationships by over 75 per cent of buyers.

Dun & Bradstreet said that D&B Hoovers™ had previously received the Best Relationship, Best Value for Price, and Best Feature Set awards from TrustRadius, while Finance Analytics earned Top Rated and Tech Cares accolades in 2024.

These latest recognitions, the company added, reinforce its commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses worldwide.

With a presence across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, Dun & Bradstreet continues to support businesses of all sizes with data-driven insights to accelerate revenue growth, manage risk, and navigate complex market conditions.