Comercio Partners PredictsN1700/$1 Exchange Rate, 15% Headline Inflation

Nume Ekeghe

Comercio Partners has predicted that in the worst case scenario, the exchange rate is expected to hover at N1700 to $1, while the headline inflation will range between 15 per cent to 21 per cent in 2025.

Equally, it noted that persistent inflationary pressures, fiscal constraints, and elevated interest rates will continue to shape business sentiment and investment flows.

The company in its 2025 macro-economic outlook advised investors to embrace cautious posture in their investment appetite, as the year presents a dynamic interplay of macro-economic shifts, geopolitical recalibrations, and policy-driven market realignments.

According to the investment firm, the development will shape capital flows and asset performance across the markets, “as Nigerian equity markets remain a landscape of both opportunity and caution.”

Speaking at the launch of the report, titled, “Looking Forward Into The Future,” the CEO, Comercio Partners Capital, Stephen Osho, said their team has meticulously gathered and analysed data from various sources to offer valuable insights in the report.

According to him, “As we step into 2025, Comercio Partners remains steadfast in delivering forward-thinking insights to navigate an increasingly complex global and local investment landscape. The year ahead presents a dynamic interplay of macroeconomic shifts, geopolitical recalibrations, and policy-driven market realignments, all of which will shape capital flows and asset performance across markets. So people should be cautious.

“This report is a testament to our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and continually seeking opportunities for growth and innovation. Our team has meticulously gathered and analyzed data from various sources to offer valuable insights that will guide our strategic decisions and also help us better serve our clients.”

Making a presentation on the report, Head of Investment Research and Global Macro Strategist, Comercio Partner, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, said headline Inflation is expected to ease significantly in 2025, driven by several factors.