Atiku Visits Obasanjo, Meets Ex-President Behind Closed-doors

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Monday, visited his former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo, on a courtesy call at his residence in Abeokuta.

Atiku arrived Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State, at about 12:30 pm in company of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives; former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal; and former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Liyel Imoke, at about 12:30pm and went straight into a closed-door meeting with his host.

However, Atiku declined comments, when accosted by journalists on the purpose of his visit after meeting with Obasanjo for about two hours.

Atiku said, “I am not going to talk about politics, it is a courtesy visit and I am not going to say anything.”

Like Atiku, the duo of Imoke and Tambuwal, who is now a senator representing Sokoto South in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, declined comments on the purpose of the visit and discussions with Obasanjo.

