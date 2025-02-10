ATBU Matriculates 4364 New Students For 2024/2025 Academic Session

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A total of 4364 students have been matriculated into the various programmes of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi for the 2024/2025 academic session.



The oath and covenant of the university was administered on the students by a lawyer, Barr Zakariya Jubrin, from the Legal department of the university at the brief ceremony held yesterday at the 1000-seater Lecture Theater at the Yelwa Campus of the ATBU.



While addressing the new students, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Hassan Garba, warned that any student who engaged in indecent dressing outside the dress code of the university will be dealt with in accordance with the rules and regulations of the university.



He stressed that, “One key aspect of our university culture is our dress code. I urge you all to observe this code, which is designed to promote modesty, respect, and professionalism.



“Your appearance reflects not only on yourself but also on our institution and its moral radar, and we expect you to take pride in representing ATBU.”

He declared that the lecturers and other class managers have been empowered to send any student who violates the dress code out of the lecture hall no matter his or her status.



The VC also warned against cult and cultism activities declaring that such activities remained barred in the university stressing that anybody who is found belonging to any such groups will be summarily expelled and handed over to the law enforcement agencies.



He stated that, “Furthermore, I must emphasize the importance of avoiding destructive behaviors such as drug abuse and cultism. These vices have no place in our university, and we will not tolerate them.”



According to him, “Not only do they pose a threat to your physical and mental health, but they also undermine the values of our institution and the trust that your parents and guardians have placed in us.”



He advised: “Instead, I encourage you to dedicate yourselves to your studies, to explore your passions, and to develop your talents. Surround yourselves with positive influences, and avoid bad company that can lead you astray. Remember, the choices you make today will shape your future, and we want to see you succeed.”



The VC told the new students, “As you begin your academic journey, I want to remind you that ATBU is not just an institution but a community that values excellence, integrity, and responsibility. We are committed to providing you with a quality education and expect you to uphold the highest standards of behaviour and conduct.”

He added: “Let me state that this event is indeed a heart-warming ceremony for me being the first under my watch as a Vice-Chancellor. Since I assumed duty, I made it clear that commitment to duty, dedication and punctuality are my watch words.

He added: “I tried as much as possible to enshrine these concepts into the psyche of the entire university community, particularly the staff. It is thus, my belief that by so doing we are going to make this university great and also attain our vision of becoming a centre of excellence for the creation, transfer and application of scientific knowledge for the advancement of mankind in a friendly, interactive and multi-cultural environment.”

He explained that, “The purpose our gathering here today is to officially perform the annual rites of initiating our new students into the university. It is therefore an event that formally marks the acceptance of the newly admitted students as bona fide members of our great institution (THE ATBU, BAUCHI).

“May I, at this juncture use this opportunity to congratulate the lucky ones to be so selected among thousands other Nigerians who applied for admission in to this university through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). This is indeed a rare privilege for you and you should not take it for granted.”

The VC also stated that, “You must play according to the rules and regulations guiding your conduct in the university. You should follow the proper channel of communication in forwarding your issues and complaints. You should always consult your level coordinators to guide you in all matters of academic pursuit.”

“As you navigate the challenges and opportunities of university life, I urge you to remain focused, disciplined, and committed to your goals. Seek help when you need it, and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Our faculty and staff are here to support you every step of the way,” he added.

Ibrahim Hassan Garba also implored the students to make good use of the hostel and learning facilities that have been provided for them stating that, “These facilities are designed to support your academic success and provide you with a comfortable and conducive learning environment. Please preserve them for future generations, and treat them with the respect and care that they deserve.”

He added: “In an effort to strengthen our relationship with our host and neighbouring communities, we discovered a worrying situation that the highest qualification in the whole community is NCE. This calls for a very serious concern.

“Therefore, while we are doing our best to impact positively in terms of educating them, I want to use this medium to call on the Bauchi State Government to intervene in the matter by way of awarding scholarships to communities concerned in order to uplift them educationally.”

The VC stated: “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, today we are matriculating a total number of four thousand three hundred and sixty-four students (4,364) as our admitted students.

“The breakdown is as follows: Faculty of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology – 207, Faculty of Engineering and Engineering Technology – 854, Faculty of Environmental Technology – 773, Faculty of Management Sciences – 370.

“Faculty of Science – 835, Faculty of Technology Education – 345, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine – 39, Faculty of Computing – 599, SPESSECE – 98, College of Medical Sciences – 244.”