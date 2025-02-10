Arewa Group Lauds Sacking of INEC RECs, Says It’s Good Omen for 2027

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Arewa Think Tank (ATT) yesterday said that the sacking of three Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Adamawa, Sokoto and Abia States by President Bola Tinubu was a good omen for the conduct of the 2027 general election.



To this end, ATT lauded Tinubu’s decision to fire the electoral commissioners, saying that it was a sign that there will be no room for electoral malpractices in the next election.



This was contained in a statement at the weekend by the Chief Convener of ATT, Muhammad Yakubu, who described Tinubu’s action as a step towards restoring public trust in the nation’s electoral process.

The group also praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noting that the move will help sanitise the electoral system.



Tinubu had penultimate week asked the Senate to approve the termination of the suspended RECs’ appointments, in regard to constitutional provisions.



“We at Arewa Think Tank want to say that the action of President Tinubu is a reflection of the commitment of his administration to strengthening electoral integrity in the country. We also want to applaud the recent conviction of Ignatius Uduk, a former electoral official found guilty of fraud during the 2019 elections.

“This will serve as a deterrent to others in subsequent general elections in the country. From the action of Mr. President, individuals working for the system must be ready to account for their actions, either negatively or positively. The confidence in the INEC will be restored and citizens can have faith in the fairness and transparency of future elections,” the group said.



As Nigeria moves gradually towards the next election, it called on security agencies and political parties to enforce internal disciplinary measures against those engaging in electoral misconduct.



“We want to emphasise the importance of following due process in maintaining the credibility of the electoral system whenever an election is being held. We are delighted to note that INEC’s decision to investigate and follow proper procedures demonstrates its commitment to integrity and transparency.



“By taking time to investigate and follow proper procedures, INEC has demonstrated a commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity in its operations, which is crucial in building public trust in the electoral process.



“We believe that adhering to due process ensures that actions taken are justified and transparent. This, in turn, reinforces the credibility of the electoral system, as decisions are based on established norms and legal frameworks rather than arbitrary judgment,” the think tank said.

It appealed to the leadership of INEC to work closely with judges of high integrity in dispatching electoral cases before the courts jurisdiction for quick delivery of judgments because as it is said, ‘judgment delayed is judgment denied’, the statement noted.