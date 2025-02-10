APC Protests APGA, Soludo’s Dominance in Federal Government Affairs in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, has protested the dominance of the Prof Chukwuma Soludo-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in the affairs of the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government.



The party chairman in the state, Mr Basil Ejidike, while speaking in an event at the weekend, said the dominance of Soludo in affairs that concerned Anambra even at the federal level, had become a challenge to them.



He said all appointments coming to Anambra from the federal government had nominees from APGA, while even rice distributed to all states to cushion the effect of hardship, had Anambra’s share rebagged with the picture of the governor and distributed to only APGA members last Christmas.



“Sir, may I seize this opportunity to draw your attention to some challenges confronting the APC in Anambra State, that require your kind intervention.

“The issue of appointments made by the federal government without recourse to the party is inimical to the growth and success of the party in our state, as these appointees do not reckon with the party at the state level.



“Whereby, most of those who have made and are still making heavy sacrifices for the party have not been adequately rewarded and appreciated, many of those who have gotten juicy federal government appointments in the past were mainly non-party members, drawn especially from our rival All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA),” he said.



He said the trend has not served as a source of inspiration or motivation to party members, but threatening its strength and enthusiasm of emerging victorious in the Anambra 2025 project.



“This arrangement has continued to diminish our party’s influence and reach within the state, and we are terrified to say the least. APC in Anambra has come with a passionate appeal, asking that you (Ganduje) intervene and save our members in Anambra from neglect. Your kind intervention, Sir, will bolster the morale of our committed party men and women towards the task ahead,” he said.