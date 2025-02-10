Akpabio: We Must End Out-of-School Syndrome, Avail Education to Urban, Rural Children

*Inaugurates Amadeus University, Abia StateEmmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has urged all political leaders, elected and appointed, to join hands and eradicate out-of-school syndrome across the nation, saying that it is an accomplishable task.

He made the clarion call weekend in Abia State when he inaugurated Amadeus University, the sixth private ivory tower in the state, located at Amizi Ikwuano Local Government Area.

Akpabio expressed his conviction on the power of education in nation building in the keynote address entitled ‘The Unyielding Power of Education: Forging a Nation’s Future’, which was delivered by Senator Austin Akobundu.

The Abia Central Senator represented the Senate President at the double event of the official opening and maiden matriculation ceremony of Amadeus University.

Akpabio stressed that every Nigerian child whether residing in the big cities or in the rural areas must have access to good education.

He said that political leaders should make it a priority assignment by virtue of the mandate they got from the masses.

“As for the present custodians of this great republic by (people’s) kind mandate, our duty is clear: we must guard, strengthen and expand the frontiers of education with unyielding determination.

“We must ensure that every child from the bustling streets of Lagos to the quiet hamlets of Abia, has the opportunity to learn, to grow, to excel,” the senate president said.

According to him, making education available to every child “is not a choice” for the Nigerian nation but “an imperative (because) a nation that fails to educate its youths has already written its obituary”.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor said that he so much believes in the transforming power of education and expected his fellow political leaders to toe the same line.

“We in government must not only enact policies, but ensure that they are (implemented) with vigour, vision and veracity,” Akpabio said.

He called for support and encouragement of private tertiary institutions of higher learning like Amadeus University “to thrive, to innovate, to stand as bastion of intellectual might”.

In his welcome address, the Founder and Chairman of Board of Trustees, Amadeus University, Dr. Godwin Nwabunka, said that the institution is a testament that “with God, all things are possible”.

He said that Amadeus University was established to contribute in furthering the expansion of Nigeria’s frontier of knowledge, adding that “education has the power to transform lives”.

“Amadeus University is more than just classrooms, lecture halls, hostels, and offices. It is a home for those who think outside the box and seek to make a difference in the world,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Amadeus University, Prof. Samuel M. Nzotta, underlined the significance of the maiden matriculation ceremony for the pioneer students, describing it as “a significant milestone in the history of the University”.

He said: “Amadeus University is founded as a world-class educational institution where research, innovation, and a culture of excellence are emphasised.

“The goal is to produce self-reliant, globally competitive graduates ready for the 21st-century digital world.”