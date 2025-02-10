$1 Trillion Economy: FG to Train 10 Million Women By 2027 to Boost Productivity

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government is set to empower 10 million women economically by 2027 towards ensuring that they play a vital role in Nigeria’s economic transformation.



This will align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of a $1 trillion economy, where women have been earmarked to be key contributors to national productivity.



Revealing this yesterday in Abuja in celebration of her 100 days in office, Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim said through financial literacy, business development, and cooperative structures, women can be equipped with the tools they need to build sustainable enterprises and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.



She said in addition to financial empowerment, “We have launched a food intervention program for women and vulnerable groups after recognizing the economic hardships that many families are facing.”



While reiterating that economic empowerment remains one of the most effective ways to uplift women and dismantle systemic barriers that limit their potential, the minister added that the MOWA-SARA Accelerated Skills Acquisition Programme which has been designated for women empowerment, in collaboration with WEMA Bank, will train 500,000 women in key areas, including vocational skills, business entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion.



Her words” “At the core of our efforts is a bold and ambitious vision – to empower 10 million women economically by 2027, ensuring they play a vital role in Nigeria’s economic transformation. This aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of a $1 trillion economy, where women are key contributors to national productivity.



“We have already taken decisive steps toward achieving this, with the commencement of implementation of the World Bank-supported Nigeria for Women Scale-Up Project, which targets 4.5 million women across all 36 states and the FCT.



“The first phase of the program is currently underway in Kano State, with 2,500 women being trained at the Ministry of Women Affairs Centre in Dederi and the Kano Hospitality & Tourism Institute in Gyadi-Gyadi.



“In addition to financial empowerment, we have launched a food intervention program for women and vulnerable groups, recognizing the economic hardships that many families are facing.”



The minister said as part of the ministry’s commitment to ending period poverty, it is also launching a nationwide campaign to provide menstrual hygiene kits to 10,000 young girls towards ensuring they stay in school and maintain their dignity.

On Ending Gender-Based Violence and Strengthening Global Partnerships, she stated that Nigeria remains committed to ending violence against women and children.