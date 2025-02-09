We’ll Toll Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway When Completed, Says Umahi

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, yesterday disclosed that the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway would be tolled upon 100 per cent completion.

This, the minister said, would pave the way for the adequate maintenance of the road.

The federal government had commenced tolling operations on the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi expressway.



But Umahi, while addressing journalists during the inspection of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway, assured that work on the highway will be completed in 14 months as promised.

The minister said major roads within the six geopolitical zones and within the economic corridors will be tolled when they are ‘perfected’.



To this end, he said, the federal government has an agreement with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that before it tolled any roads, there would have been 100 per cent completed.

He said, “This road will be tolled; major roads within the six geopolitical zones and the economic corridors will be tolled, but we are not tolling any road we have not perfected.



“We have an agreement with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that before we tolled any roads there would have been 100 per cent completion but where we have done road in the past 10 years and maybe it is still failing and we are still working in some sections, we will reach an agreement with the stakeholders because one of the key problems of our roads is lack of maintenance.



“How will you maintain 35,000 kilometres of road? So, we have to involve the private sector in this maintenance. So, if you have a road that is 200 kilometres and you have concluded, maybe, 150, we can discuss it with the public because if we leave that 150 without maintenance, then the problem is that it can go bad.

“Even our bodies are maintained, not to talk about the road that is under heavy loading. So that is what we are doing. But for now, we are not towing any road we have not completed.”

The minister said the inspection was not to check the volume of work done but to agree on the level of mobilisation.



He stated that Zone 1 of the road, which is under Infiouest International Limited, would focus on the Kaduna bound lane and, by the end of February, would have been completed while flag off for the concrete pavements would be on March 1.

“We’ve noticed a number of amendments we are going to make on the roads to make it more durable. We noticed that we have a lot of depression beyond the field shoulders. So, the contractor will come up with a solution for what is forced to be done.

“You are aware that we have a number of additional works in the entire 375 km from CH0 down to Kano that we’ve incorporated solar lights, and we’re also going to incorporate CCTV, and then relief stations, preparing ourselves for the tolling”, Umahi said.

The minister, who also inspected the Lambatta-Minna highway, said the project, which was awarded to Salini and has been under construction for over 10 years with a total of 140 kilometres of road, would have a bad bypass.