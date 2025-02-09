UK, Nigeria Bilateral Trade Surpasses £7.5bn, Says British Envoy

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The United Kingdom Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jonny Baxter, has stated that the bilateral trade between the UK and Nigeria has surpassed £7.5 billion “and continues to grow.”

Baxter revealed this in his welcome address at the launch of Westerfield College UK, hosted at the British Residence in Lagos.



The British envoy, according to an online news platform, emphasised that the trade between the two countries remains a cornerstone of their diplomatic and economic relations, fostering prosperity, innovation, and cooperation.

He noted that the UK is home to several Nigerian businesses, reinforcing the importance of “mutual trade benefits.”



“Trade is not just about UK businesses coming to Nigeria; it is also about Nigerian businesses establishing a presence in the UK. This is why today’s event is so exciting,” he said.

The deputy high commissioner described the college launch as an ‘exciting step’ for Nigeria in expanding its education offering internationally, particularly in the UK market.

Baxter highlighted the UK’s welcoming business environment, which makes it a prime destination for foreign investment.



“While foreign-owned businesses make up just four per cent of business units in the UK, they contribute nearly 40 per cent of UK business turnover and employ 4.9 million people,” he added.

He said this underscores the significance of international investments, including those from Nigeria.

He said: “For every country, including Nigeria, investment has a wide range of benefits, improving productivity by increasing competition, introducing new technology processes and management techniques, and often jobs in associated companies.



“So, this is just one of the reasons that we are so glad to welcome the launch of Westerfield, UK.”

Baxter reiterated that the UK is committed to deepening economic ties with Nigeria, not only in education but also in energy, financial services, and infrastructure.



Representing the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ms. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, described the launch as a historic milestone for Nigeria’s education sector.

Salu-Hundeyin emphasised that the expansion of a Nigerian educational institution into the UK signals a shift in how Nigerian education is perceived globally.

“This achievement is not just a testament to the vision and dedication of the institution but also a shining example of the global impact of education and collaboration,” she said.

She further stated that Westerfield College’s presence in the UK is proof that Nigerian education is making strides internationally.

“The opening of this iconic campus in the United Kingdom reminds us of the boundless possibilities that arise when we invest in knowledge and foster international partnerships,” she added.

Ms Salu-Hundeyin also described the new campus as a bridge connecting cultures, ideas, and aspirations, reinforcing the notion that education can serve as a tool for global unity and progress.

“This is a testament that the Nigerian kind of education is also making waves in the United Kingdom,” she said.

In his remarks, the Founder of Westerfield College, Michael Dosunmu, emphasised that the institution’s expansion into the UK is not intended to depopulate its Nigerian campuses but rather to complement its existing educational offerings.

Dosunmu explained that the UK campus will offer a range of programmes, including pre-university courses in business, science, and engineering.

Other offerings will include English language upskilling courses, leadership training, a summer camp for students aged 10 to 17, and a pre-master’s programme for graduates seeking academic refinement before enrolling in UK universities.

While acknowledging that tuition fees at the UK campus will be higher, Mr Dosunmu assured that the quality of education would remain consistent with the standards already established in Nigeria.

Beyond academics, he highlighted the significance of Westerfield’s UK expansion in reinforcing Nigeria-UK bilateral trade relations.

According to him, the UK has long been a major source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria, but Nigerian businesses establishing themselves in the UK also play a role in strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

Westerfield College, which started in Lagos in 2011, has grown across Nigeria, with branches in Kano and Abuja, before expanding to the UK.