  • Sunday, 9th February, 2025

Nigerian Music Star B-Red Signs N200m Deal With Armstrong Paint

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

B-Red has signed a N200 million endorsement deal with Armstrong Paint, to  further strengthen  his influence in both the entertainment and business sectors. 

The six-month agreement, according to a statement in Abuja on Sunday, was finalized in Lagos.

It is one of the most significant brand collaborations of his career.

Joseph Ikyobo, B-Red’s manager, in the statement, described the partnership as a major achievement.

He said: “Armstrong Paint is a respected brand, and this collaboration reflects B-Red’s growing impact beyond music. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring.”

Under the deal, B-Red will serve as Armstrong Paint’s brand ambassador, using his wide-reaching influence to promote its products. His energetic persona and strong fan base are expected to bring fresh visibility to the brand, engaging audiences across different demographics.

Armstrong Paint, a leading company in the coatings industry, aims to use this collaboration to expand its presence across Nigeria. 

The partnership is part of the company’s broader marketing strategy to connect with a youthful and dynamic audience.

Fans and industry stakeholders have applauded the deal, recognizing B-Red’s ability to extend his brand beyond music. 

Over the years, he has successfully built a reputation as both an entertainer and a business figure, solidifying his position in the industry.

With the campaign set to launch soon, expectations are high for what this collaboration will achieve. 

The partnership marks yet another milestone in B-Red’s flourishing career.

ReplyReply allForwardAdd reaction

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=0&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fcmkyMDZ2cmptaDgwogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgEwwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1739112669849

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.