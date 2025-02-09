Nigerian Music Star B-Red Signs N200m Deal With Armstrong Paint

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

B-Red has signed a N200 million endorsement deal with Armstrong Paint, to further strengthen his influence in both the entertainment and business sectors.

The six-month agreement, according to a statement in Abuja on Sunday, was finalized in Lagos.

It is one of the most significant brand collaborations of his career.

Joseph Ikyobo, B-Red’s manager, in the statement, described the partnership as a major achievement.

He said: “Armstrong Paint is a respected brand, and this collaboration reflects B-Red’s growing impact beyond music. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring.”

Under the deal, B-Red will serve as Armstrong Paint’s brand ambassador, using his wide-reaching influence to promote its products. His energetic persona and strong fan base are expected to bring fresh visibility to the brand, engaging audiences across different demographics.

Armstrong Paint, a leading company in the coatings industry, aims to use this collaboration to expand its presence across Nigeria.

The partnership is part of the company’s broader marketing strategy to connect with a youthful and dynamic audience.

Fans and industry stakeholders have applauded the deal, recognizing B-Red’s ability to extend his brand beyond music.

Over the years, he has successfully built a reputation as both an entertainer and a business figure, solidifying his position in the industry.

With the campaign set to launch soon, expectations are high for what this collaboration will achieve.

The partnership marks yet another milestone in B-Red’s flourishing career.

