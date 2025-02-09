New Book Tackles Business Struggles in Nigeria

Iyke Bede

Recognising the challenging economic climate affecting entrepreneurs in Nigeria, Chairman of Vine Morris Links Limited, Chief Obiwulu Obiora, has launched ‘The Entrepreneurial Mindset,’ distilling 25 years of leadership and business experience to guide others.

According to Obiora, the book highlights the problems local entrepreneurs face and provides bespoke, evidence-based solutions that align with the culture of local commerce.

Split into 13 chapters, each section addresses challenges specific to different age groups on the entrepreneurial ladder, offering insights into their unique struggles and inspiring them to adopt principles for growth and sustainability.

“I was challenged by our local markets and also inspired by the way business is being run in this country,” Obiora noted. “That gave me the insight to write this book. This is something I’ve been compiling for over five years now.”

He continued: “I examined key factors affecting business in Nigeria. Why are people struggling to get it right? Why do so many make costly mistakes? Why is it crucial to teach the younger generation, who, I believe, are veering away from the right approach to making money?”

Emphasising the need for young entrepreneurs to adopt strong ethics, Obiora stressed that such values would serve as the foundation for building lasting wealth.

“There are right ways to do things. When we were growing up, we were taught that there is dignity in labour—but that has faded. If a white man wants to understand your background, he only needs to ask three questions: Who are you? What do you do? And how long have you done that? That’s enough for him to know who you are. But here, you see a jobless 18-year-old driving a Mercedes.”

He also highlighted the importance of financial accountability for both budding and established businesses.

“In this book, there is a lot to learn. Many business owners don’t understand bookkeeping. They don’t know their figures, their facts—these are fundamentals you must grasp to succeed. But above all, entrepreneurs must embrace trust, integrity, and credibility as their guiding principles.”