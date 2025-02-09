Accountability and Policy Tracker Commends FG’s Proposed Educational Policy

Accountability and Policy Tracker (APT) has commended President Bola Tinubu’s government on the 12-year basic education policy and urged him to also prioritize teachers welfare and improve the learning environment for pupils.

APT, which is a Non-government agency comprising more than 10,000 members, made the commendation while speaking to a section of the media at its Abuja office.

The group urged the general public to disregard those saying the proposed educational policy is the same as the current or previous ones hence it will not make any significant impact.

It noted that with the Constitution requiring a minimum of O’level to run for elective positions, this new policy will make it easier for more Nigerians to become politically exposed. APT said those in the rural areas will no more have the issue of academic qualifications impede them and will also serve as a leveler for more citizens and afford them the opportunity to hold government offices.

Accountability and Policy Tracker, which is a Non Governmental organization that ensures effectiveness of government initiatives, further said the proposed educational policy will register in the minds of the younger generation that at least 12years of their lives are dedicated to education.

The group said it was convinced that the federal government’s new basic educational program will reduce the number of uneducated citizens and dropouts and very likely address the worrying trend of out of school children, a factor that has been a source of intense concern to the government and education stakeholders as well.

Meanwhile, its head of communication, Mr Ibrahim Zubair, also said, the NGO was watching and monitoring with keen interest all the laudable policies and programs of this administration and data-banking them.