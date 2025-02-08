Volkswagen Celebrates 50 Years of Polo at Bremen Classic Motorshow 

Bennett Oghifo

The Volkswagen Polo, a versatile small car for everyone, has been delighting people for 50 years. With more than 20 million units sold worldwide, it is a true success model, according to a statement by the automaker.

To kick off the 2025 anniversary year, Volkswagen presented a duo from the first generation- a Polo L from 1975 and a hill climb Polo from 1977- at the Bremen Classic Motorshow in Germany from January 31 to February 2, 2025.

The Volkswagen Classic team selected the two special models from the first Polo generation for the vintage and modern classic car exhibition in northern Germany. The Polo L from 1975 represents the beginnings of the small car from Wolfsburg. Small, functional and with a pared-down design, the model in Oceanic Blue shows how the foundation was laid for the success story of the Polo, which was only 3.50 metres long at the time. With a 0.9-litre engine and an output of 29 kW (40 PS), the Polo with a weight of just 685 kilograms boasts a top speed of 132 km/h. The more upscale, optional L equipment gave the Polo the insignia of a certain luxury – with side trim strips, two-speed blower and carpet. In addition, with its large boot lid and folding rear bench seat, the Polo L could be loaded with a generous 900 litres. “Small size. Large space” was how the sales literature described it at the time. “A solid, reliable and economical Volkswagen, with space for four people and a modern, water-cooled drive system” – a concept that would prove itself. Quality, innovative spirit, versatility, comfort and economy have characterised all six model generations of the Polo right up to the present day – making it a national and international bestseller with 20 million units sold.

The anniversary model will be accompanied by an athlete: the hill climb Polo from 1977 impressively demonstrates the model’s sporty DNA. The wider and lowered motorsport vehicle was used as a race car for around 20 years. After around two years of restoration, the overhauled model raced again for the first time in 2022 at the Osnabrück hill climb race as part of the International Hill Climb Cup. The one-off model based on a Polo I in Bali Green with a capacity of 1,300 ccm impressed with an output of 81 kW (110 PS) and a top speed of approx. 150 km/h. It was also equipped with a shorter gear ratio and a safety-relevant rollover cage for use in racing.

Volkswagen Classic was present at the exhibition with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Oldtimer, Audi Tradition, Škoda and the Autostadt in Wolfsburg. The exhibition is one of the most important events for classic vehicles at the start of the year and traditionally attracts numerous interested visitors from all over Europe.