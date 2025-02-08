Tinubu Congratulates Funmi Babington-Ashaye at 60, Nkem Owoh on 70th Birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with renowned insurance broker, Dr. Funmi Babington-Ashaye on 60th birthday, applauding her trailblazing career in the insurance sector and commitment to Nigeria’s socioeconomic advancement.



He also extended warm felicitations to the veteran Nollywood actor, comedian, singer and scriptwriter Mr. Nkem Owoh, as he marks his 70th birthday.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated that as the 48th President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Dr. Babington-Ashaye, now the CEO of Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers, spearheaded innovative reforms that elevated industry standards and expanded access to financial security for Nigerians.

Her leadership at Cornerstone Insurance Plc and NICON Insurance Corporation further cemented her role as a key figure in shaping the sector’s growth.



Beyond her corporate achievements, Dr. Babington-Ashaye has championed ethical governance. Her involvement with the Chartered Institute of Directors (IoD) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) reflects her commitment to driving positive change.

She has empowered countless individuals through the Funmi Babington-Ashaye Foundation, reinforcing her dedication to social impact.



President Tinubu described her as a leader whose work continues to uplift industries and communities.

“As you celebrate your 60th birthday, I recognise the depth of your contributions to Nigeria’s economic and professional landscape. Your work has strengthened institutions, created opportunities, and set a standard for excellence.



“May the years ahead be filled with continued grace, vitality, and the fulfilment of every aspiration,” the President said.

The President celebrated Owoh’s impact on Nigeria’s entertainment industry and his legacy as one of its most beloved figures.

Popularly adored by fans as “Osuofia”—a name immortalised by his iconic role in the blockbuster comedy series Ikuku 1 and 2 and Osuofia in London — Owoh has captivated audiences for decades with his wit and versatility.

As a trailblazer in Nollywood and TV drama, he has garnered numerous accolades, including the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2008 in the film Stronger Than Pain, cementing his status as a significant force in Nollywood’s golden era.

President Tinubu commended Owoh’s dedication to storytelling, which has entertained millions and showcased Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to the world.

“Today, we celebrate a true legend whose talent has brought joy to generations of Nigerians and Africans across the globe. Through his iconic roles, particularly as Osuofia, Mr. Owoh has etched his name in the annals of our cultural history. He used laughter and creativity to reflect our society’s vibrancy and resilience.

‘His work has entertained and united communities through laughter and storytelling. I wish him continued health, happiness, and creative fulfilment in the years ahead.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, I wish Mr. Nkem Owoh a joyous 70th birthday celebration. May his infectious spirit continue to inspire the younger generation of entertainers, who already love creating “content” on social media,” the President further said.