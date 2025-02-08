Tinubu: An Uncommon Political Juggernaut 

Bamidele Atoyebi





As political scientists postulated, we humans are all political animals, just as we are social creatures. Whether we play a role in it or not, politics has control over and impacts our lives in countless ways. Policies, government decisions, and instructions affect us every day, either directly or through delegated authorities, some of whom make poorer decisions than others. To think politics does not concern you is to overlook its daily influence.

When we refuse to participate in the political process or neglect the politics of our local environment, we miss out in a big way. Growing up as a child born in Lagos and raised in Kwara, I knew this well and understood its importance. Ask anyone born or raised in Kwara, and you will find they are always up-to-date on politics and political issues. The same can be said for people from the North Central, Northeast, and Northwest geopolitical zones, where political awareness is high due to limited activities and opportunities in these areas. Often, people either develop an interest in education or immerse themselves in politics, with education seen as a fifty-fifty chance and politics as a more reliable career choice.

As a young person growing up in Afon, in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara, my main interests were politics, hunting, football, and sometimes school. I did not even know about higher education after secondary school until SS3 because there were few graduates around to mentor us. Farming was another common choice, though to some of us, it held little appeal. We went to the farm only when necessary, either out of duty or to make a little money for financial stability, a reality faced by many families with limited means in the village.

From my experience studying and observing President Bola Tinubu’s approach to politics, I believe he is the most politically stable, steadfast, committed, and progressive leader in Nigeria’s political space.

Over the years, Tinubu has nurtured and built many top politicians, helping people rise from councilors to local government chairmen, to members of the House of Assembly, to members of the National Assembly, to governors, to ministers, and even to the vice presidency.

His influence was instrumental in President Muhammadu Buhari’s election. Unlike many leaders who limit the potential of those they mentor, Tinubu develops people who exceed expectations, supporting them even if they rise above his achievements.

As long as his mentees are progressive in their policies and actions, Tinubu does not mind if they outshine him. He is a rare breed in politics, always encouraging success and growth for those around him.

As former President Buhari described him, Tinubu is politically steadfast, stable, and possesses an uncommon political ideology. During his second-term election in 2003, Tinubu was the only governor in the southwest who survived President Obasanjo’s political “tsunami” that swept away most AD governors. Where others faltered, his stability and consistency ensured his survival.

Tinubu political stability transcends beyond just strategies. It’s also displayed in his daily outfits, most especially his breaking the shackles design cap, that he’s held on to for more than 30 years. Even when he was still following the likes of Mashood Abiola and co around. This is an absolute commitment to what he believes in. Indeed, he’s not your regular politician.

Let’s look at how he handled his political feud with Babatunde Fashola. Towards the end of the former Governor’s second term, it was said that Fashola had his own prefered candidate as against that of Tinubu. It was noted that when both of them were in the meeting Tinubu never went direct to force his candidate (Ambode) on him. He asked Fashola who do we use, don’t you have someone you’re nurturing to succeed you? Fashola quickly said no and that was the end to that feud.

Also, let’s consider how Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was handled. When Ambode had committed different political blunder, Tinubu never made it all about himself, he told him to go and talk to the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC). It was the GAC that rejected Ambode even while he was sending emissaries to beg Tinubu. GAC is the appex decision maker in Lagos, both for leadership and political matter.

Tinubu had formed GAC long term ago to avoid carrying the burden of the party and leadership matter alone. This is another political strategic leadership you can’t find in any state or among political leaders. Like Moses inlaw advised him to appoint wise men to handle most issues and matter arising among the children of Israel instead of him chesting everything.

Tinubu style of leadership comes with liberalism, natural, with love and camaraderie. His mentees and followers follow him because they know he would sacrifice many things for their progress and success, they trust his sense of judgment and leadership because they know he won’t lead them astray. A gesture you can’t find in many leaders in Nigeria political space.

Tinubu’s political confidence and energy are rare and undeniable. He carries himself with humility and grace, always strategizing, even in his everyday interactions. People may hate, envy, criticize him, frown at some of his political style, but they cannot ignore him. He is, indeed, an uncommon political juggernaut.

Atoyebi is an award-winning philanthropist, criminologist and founder of Bola Ahmed Ideological Group