Synthetic Oil vs. Conventional Oil Top 5 synthetic motor oil FAQs

Is synthetic oil better than conventional oil? Should I consider changing from conventional oil to synthetic oil? What’s the real difference between full synthetic, synthetic blend and conventional oil?

5. Is synthetic oil better for my engine than conventional oil?

Yes, synthetic oil is better for your engine than conventional oil. Although conventional oil (i.e., mineral oil) can provide adequate lubrication performance, it can’t compete with the overall engine performance and protection provided by synthetics.

Synthetics use higher quality base oils as compared to the less-refined base oils used in conventional oils which makes conventional oils:

Less chemically stable

Oxidize and acidify more easily

Quicker to break down and lose protective qualities

Overall, full synthetic oils provide better engine performance and protection than conventional and synthetic blend motor oils. Mobil 1™ advanced full synthetic motor oils are specially formulated with a tailored additive system that provides additional performance benefits above and beyond those found with conventional and synthetic blend oils by:

Combating sludge and deposit buildup

Reducing wear

Protecting against high temperatures

Controlling oil breakdown

So all of the chemistry that starts in a lab really makes a big difference on the road.

4. What are the advantages of synthetic oil over conventional oil?

Synthetic oils are created through complex processes, including being chemically developed from petrochemicals, to have the exact molecular qualities needed for a specific application.

These processes remove impurities from the crude oil and enable individual molecules to be tailored to the demands of modern engines. These customized molecules in synthetic oils provide higher levels of performance and protection than conventional oils.

So how do synthetic oils outperform conventional oils?

By offering greater engine wear protection

Engine parts are in constant contact

with each other and moving at high

speeds. In the extreme environment

of your engine, components can

wear and break down. Your motor

oil is the only protective barrier

between these components.

As conventional and synthetic blend

oils break down, typically, their

ability to prevent engine wear

diminishes. But Mobil 1 full

synthetic oils retain their wear

protection properties for a much

longer time, helping to increase

engine life by keeping important

engine parts in excellent condition

for 250,000 miles.*

*Total engine miles. Tested in

vehicles primarily in city and

highway driving conditions with

respective product recommended oil

change intervals.

By keeping your engine cleaner

As oil circulates through your engine, it can pick up deposits. Over time, conventional oils can form sludge, which can reduce your engine’s efficiency and, ultimately, reduce the life of your engine. Mobil 1 full synthetic oils contain fewer impurities compared to conventional and synthetic blend oils and can better resist the formation of sludge and deposits in your engine. If your engine already has sludge, Mobil 1 motor oils clean up virtually all engine sludge in just one oil change.

By flowing better in low temperatures

When your vehicle is not being driven, the oil settles. But when you fire up the ignition, it begins flowing through critical engine parts to protect against friction. Conventional and synthetic blend oils take more time until they are able to flow smoothly through the engine. During cold winter months, or if you live in an extremely cold environment, this flow process takes even longer.

Mobil 1 full synthetic oils are engineered to flow quickly even at low temperatures, and they start protecting your engine right after you start your vehicle.

By protecting better at high temperatures

When running, engines are hot. Over time, the high temperatures in your engine can cause conventional and synthetic blend oils to break down or evaporate, exposing your engine to wear. Mobil 1 full synthetic oils are engineered to resist these high temperatures, which is especially important if you’re driving in hot climates or requiring your engine to work harder such as while towing or hauling.

By protecting critical turbocharger parts

Automakers are building cars with smaller engines (for greater fuel efficiency) and turbochargers (to boost power). Turbocharged engines run even hotter than non-turbo engines. Oil in a turbocharger can exceed 400° Fahrenheit and the shaft inside a turbocharger can spin upwards of 200,000 revolutions per minute, so it’s important that motor oil flows quickly to these critical parts for proper lubrication.

Conventional and synthetic blend oils can break down faster under extreme turbo conditions and leave deposits on turbocharger components, which can lead to failure. Mobil 1 full synthetic oils can protect these components much better than conventional oils, keeping them operating at peak performance and boosting engine power. conventional oils, keeping them operating at peak performance and boosting your engine’s power.

3. Does synthetic oil have longer oil change intervals than conventional oil?

Yes, generally, synthetic oil can provide longer oil change intervals than conventional oil. But this is often dependent upon the brand of motor oil and several other factors, such as driving style and driving conditions. Please follow the recommendations in your owner’s manual while your vehicle is under warranty.

Some synthetic motor oil brands still recommend oil changes every 3,000 or 5,000 miles. The Mobil 1 lineup includes full synthetic motor oils that support oil change intervals ranging from 7,500 miles, to 20,000 miles or one full year .†

†Whichever comes first.

2. What is the difference between a full synthetic oil and a synthetic blend?

While there are no firm industry definitions, full synthetic motor oils typically use the highest quality base oil combination as a starting point. Synthetic blend motor oils will typically be either a blend of high-quality and lower-quality conventional base oils or all high-quality (higher than conventional) base oils. But the synthetic base oil is only half the story. The correct blend of additives must go into the mix to create the oil.

The tailored additive system in Mobil 1 full synthetic oils gives the additional performance benefits above and beyond those found with synthetic blend oils. And while full synthetics as a motor oil category provide better protection than conventional and synthetic blend oils, not all synthetics are created equal.

1. My car doesn’t require synthetic motor oil. Can I change from conventional motor oil to full synthetic motor oil?

Switching from conventional motor oil to full synthetic motor oil is perfectly acceptable. Mobil 1 full synthetic motor oils are compatible with conventional oils, oils for high mileage vehicles, synthetic blends and other full synthetic oils. Engine flushing is not required.

For high mileage engines

However, if your vehicle has a high mileage engine (e.g., engine with more than 75,000 miles) that has never used synthetic motor oil, or one that has been poorly maintained with infrequent oil changes, we recommend easing into extended oil change intervals to allow Mobil 1 oil to clean up the engine. In these cases you should still follow the same basic oil change procedures (drain the old oil, remove the old oil filter, put in new Mobil 1 oil and put on a new oil filter).

Follow your OEM’s recommended maintenance practices regarding oil changes, but you should follow more frequent (one or two non-extended drain) oil changes when first switching to synthetic oil. The reasoning behind these shortened oil change intervals is that a high mileage engine, or one that has had a lack of maintenance (including infrequent oil changes), will likely have a considerable buildup of sludge and deposits.

Mobil 1 oil will help clean the engine as you drive, but it will have to work much harder in a very “dirty” engine and so it is best to change the oil more frequently for those first several thousand miles. After that, you can rest assured that Mobil 1 oil is continuing to keep your engine running clean and well lubricated for mile after mile. (Source: Mobil)