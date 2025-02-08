Organisers Unveil Four-nation Road-trip for Weizo Trade Fair

Charles Ajunwa

The organisers of Accra Weizo West African Travel fair have announced the dates for the 8th AccraWeizo Travel Expo.

According to the organisers, the 8th Edition of Accra Weizo is slated for Friday, 27th June, 2025 starting with a Road Trip Adventure from Nigeria through Benin, Togo and Ghana from 21st – 26th June.

The Tour Operators Summit will be held on 27th in Accra, Ghana, with the theme: ‘Re-Imagining the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol’. This event will offer West African Tour Operators the opportunity to meet and network with leading travel, aviation, hospitality, and tourism personalities in West Africa.

Accra Weizo Travel Expo is a travel event targeted at growing seamless travels in West Africa, and it is organised by Akwaaba African Travel Market in partnership with Ghana Tourism Authority. The goal is to improve Travel and Tourism growth in West Africa through easy access to towns and cities in the region, improving and simplifying airport and border processes, standardising hotel and facilities for tourism through shared vision and presenting skilled and professional service providers to the world.

West Africa is the biggest region in Africa, with over 400 million people rich in culture and tourist attractions. It receives the least number of tourists, yet West African countries generate the highest number of outbound travellers in Africa.

According to organisers, “there is a need to encourage West Africans to travel within the region, and this is the goal of Accra Weizo. To make this happen, there is a need to create a seamless travel environment, making West Africa an open domestic market, harnessing the market, and opportunities within which is the goal of Accra Weizo.”

Accra Weizo and ATQnews.com will recognise the Top 100 travel companies that have promoted travel and tourism in West Africa. The event is expected to bring in delegates from tourism boards, airlines, and hospitality outlets.

Major highlights of the 8th AccraWeizo Travel event include Conference, B2B, Fam Trip, Exhibition, and the Balafon Award. Balafon awards of Excellence is an award organised to recognise Pioneers and best players in the industry for the ECOWAS region.

This year’s edition promises to be an exciting one, as delegates will visit several tourist attractions and experience nightlife in Benin, Togo, and Ghana.

Accra Weizo is an event open to all African Tour Operators, which offers an opportunity to meet and network with the leading tourism personalities in West Africa.

Past editions of Accra Weizo have attracted a range of high-profile attendees, including His Royal Highness, Nene Nagai Kassa VIII, and Honourable Mike A. Gizo, Chief of Agomeda and President of Shai Traditional, members of the diplomatic corps in Ghana, including High Commissioners and Ambassadors from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia.