Nigeria Launches Contactless Passport in Europe

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria has launched its Contactless Passport Renewal System across Europe, after its successful implementation in Canada a few days ago.

Speaking at the launch yesterday, the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said, “Today marks yet another pivotal moment in our commitment to streamline and enhance the efficiency of government services for Nigerians both at home and abroad in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration.



“As with the case in Canada, this innovative system is designed to eliminate the traditional hurdles associated with passport renewals. Now, eligible Nigerians in Europe can renew their passports entirely online from the comfort of their homes and offices.”



He added that: “This initiative not only reduces the inconvenience of travel and long waiting times but also brings the services of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) directly to your digital doorstep.

“The introduction of this system in Europe further underscores our dedication to:

“Efficiency: By allowing passport renewals to be conducted without physical presence. This helps us cut down processing times significantly.



“Accessibility: Ensuring that Nigerians in the diaspora experience government services with ease, regardless of their location.

“Modernisation: Embracing technology to meet the contemporary needs of our citizens in line with our pledge to digital transformation of the country as we race towards achieving the $1 trillion economy ambition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”



Tunji-Ojo stated that: “The Nigerian diaspora is an integral part of our national fabric, which contributes immensely to our development. Hence, it is our duty to ensure they have access to services that match the highest standards of professionalism and efficiency.



“As a government, we will continue to uphold transparency without compromising security in all our operations. This launch is only the beginning; we are poised to expand these reforms by bringing government services closer to all Nigerians.

“We look forward to a future where every Nigerian, whether at home or abroad, benefits from our efforts to modernize and humanize government services.”