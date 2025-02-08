Ibadan Travel Tourism Expo Announces Date for 2025 Edition

Charles Ajunwa

The organisers of Ibadan Travel and Tourism Expo, the unique selling point for destination marketing in Ibadan, have announced 16th and 17th April as dates for the 2025 edition.

According to the statement from the Expo Coordinators, Ambassadors Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye known as Famous Twins in African Tourism, the Expo which opens at 10a.m. daily, will gather travel and tourism industry stakeholders across Nigeria and beyond in Ibadan, the largest city in the sub-sahara of Africa, for the second Ibadan Travel and Tourism Expo with the theme, ‘Enhancing Sustainable Tourism for Social and Economic Transformation’.

The Two-day international platform which features activities such as tourism roundtable panel discussion, exhibition, networking and awards which will take place at De Signature Tower, Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State, will bring together buyers, customers, airlines, travel tech, travel and tourism service providers, hospitality value chain, wildlife and ecotourism, media , financial institutions and others

ITTE coordinators further said, “Following the success of the 1st edition in 2024, attendees can expect a bigger and better event for the general public as we hope to showcase 30 exhibitors within the travel and tourism sphere. Many partners and brands are coming on board for the 2025 edition.

“The Expo is an open event and serves as a platform to connect with industry players, giving the needed market exposure of products and services to the target audience and industry decision makers,” they concluded.

The duo said Ibadan Travel and Tourism Expo packaged by TWC Intercontinental Limited is available for partnerships, sponsorship and support.