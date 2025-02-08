  • Saturday, 8th February, 2025

Ibadan Travel Tourism Expo Announces Date for 2025 Edition

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Charles Ajunwa

The organisers of Ibadan Travel and Tourism Expo, the unique selling point for destination marketing in Ibadan, have announced 16th and 17th April as dates for the 2025 edition.

According to the statement from the Expo Coordinators, Ambassadors Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye known as Famous Twins in African Tourism, the Expo which opens at 10a.m. daily, will gather travel and tourism industry stakeholders across Nigeria and beyond in Ibadan, the largest city in the sub-sahara of Africa, for the second Ibadan Travel and Tourism Expo with the theme, ‘Enhancing Sustainable Tourism for Social and Economic Transformation’. 

The Two-day international platform which features activities such as tourism roundtable panel discussion, exhibition, networking and awards which will take place at De Signature Tower, Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State, will bring together buyers, customers, airlines, travel tech, travel  and tourism service providers, hospitality value chain, wildlife and ecotourism, media , financial institutions and others

ITTE coordinators further said, “Following the success of the 1st edition in 2024, attendees can expect a bigger and better event for the general public as we hope to showcase 30 exhibitors within the travel and tourism sphere. Many partners and brands are coming on board for the 2025 edition.

“The Expo is an open event and serves as a platform to connect with industry players, giving  the needed market exposure of products and services to the target audience and industry decision makers,” they concluded.

The duo said Ibadan Travel and Tourism Expo packaged by TWC Intercontinental Limited is available for partnerships, sponsorship and support.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.