Group: We Won’t Allow Political Actors Push Kaduna Into Another Cycle of Violence

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the recent war of words between the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and his successor, Senator Uba Sani, a group, Transparency and Accountability Network (TAN) has vowed not to allow the state relapse into another cycle of violence due to political ambitions of individuals.



It said it cannot afford to stand idly while Kaduna State, still nursing wounds from the recent insecurity that threatened to consume it, is pushed to the brink once more by individuals’ political ambitions that prioritise power over people.



Its National Coordinator, Comrade Michael Briggs, in a statement issued yesterday raised the alarm that the fragile peace that has begun to take root in the state was under threat as shadows of chaos loomed on the horizon.



The group stressed that the people of Kaduna have endured enough bloodshed, enough tears, and enough despair.

It said: “The relative calm that now blankets the state is like a delicate sapling, struggling to grow in soil still poisoned by the remnants of conflict.

“We cannot allow this sapling to be uprooted by the reckless hands of those who seek to exploit chaos for their own ends.



“TAN stands firmly against any attempt to plunge Kaduna back into the abyss of turmoil. We call on the National Security Adviser (NSA) to act swiftly and decisively.“

The group maintained that the seeds of discord must be uprooted before they take root and spread their toxic vines across the state.



It noted: “To the political actors and community leaders of Kaduna, we issue a clarion call: reject the siren song of division and violence. The path to power must never be paved with the broken dreams and shattered lives of the innocent.



“The people of Kaduna are not pawns to be moved across a chessboard of political ambition; they are the heart and soul of the state, deserving of peace, dignity, and opportunity.

“We must prioritise the well-being and safety of our citizens over individual political interests. The fate of Kaduna State hangs in the balance, and we must act with foresight and collective responsibility to prevent another descent into chaos.



“We cannot afford to stand idly by while Kaduna State, still nursing wounds from the recent insecurity that threatened to consume it, is pushed to the brink once more by individuals’ political ambitions that prioritise power over people.”