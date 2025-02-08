First Lady Backs NAPTIP in Fight against Human Trafficking

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has pledged her support to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) in its ongoing fight against human trafficking.

She made the pledge yesterday while playing host to the Director General of the agency, Hajia Binta Lami Adamu Bello, who was at her office in the State House, Abuja.



The First Lady pledged her support to the agency, starting with interfacing with wives of state governors to assist in enhancing awareness and advocacy about its activities.



Mrs. Tinubu who was briefed on the activities of the agency particularly the recent raid on a baby factory in Abuja where 19 pregnant young girls were rescued, called on youths to stop making themselves easy targets for traffickers and other criminally-minded people by embracing the virtues of patience and hard work.



“The get rich quick syndrome is not helping matters. Even our religious institutions are doing prosperity preaching, Even the Bible talks about work.

“The social media is also not helping. Nollywood as well.”

Earlier, NAPTIP Director General solicited the support of the First Lady for NAPTIP’s renewed campaign against human trafficking and GBV explaining that it is top on the agenda of the agency, as the trend of trafficking is getting alarming.



According to her, “Trafficking in persons is the second largest transnational organised crime in the world after drug trafficking. It is also a huge menace in Nigeria and it requires the buy-in and active engagement of critical stakeholders to fight it.”



She pointed out that despite the agency’s string of successes including the recent rescue of 21 young victims taken from Niger State, enroute Republic of Niger, gaps in resources mobilisation and legal frameworks are some of the challenges confronting the operations of the agency.



She highlighted skills acquisition, awareness advocacy, provision of adequate shelter and safe homes in addition to legislative and policy support as some of the areas of intervention needed from the First Lady.



Also yesterday, the First Lady granted an audience to the new national executives of the National Council for Women Societies of Nigeria, led by its new National President, Princess Edna Azura.

The delegation was in her office to thank her for her motherly support to the council, especially after the passing of its immediate past National President, Hajia Lami Adamu Lau.

While commending them for working together in unity, the First Lady encouraged the council to do more for their members by taking advantage of Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI programmes at the subnational levels.

She reiterated her commitment to building better families, through the Renewed Hope initiative.