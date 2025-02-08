FG Promises Improved Welfare for Police Officers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The federal government has pledged to enhance the welfare of Nigeria Police personnel to strengthen internal security as well as effectively combat terrorism, banditry, and other criminal elements.



According to a statement by Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations, Bolaji Kazeem, the improved welfare package is part of the government’s efforts to bolster national security.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Anuma Ogbonnaya, reaffirmed this commitment during a meeting with the ministry’s management and staff, shortly after assuming office. He emphasised the need for welfare packages to enable police personnel to perform their duties efficiently.



“We can change the narratives and bring smiles to the faces of the wives, children, and police officers across the country.

“When you joke with the welfare of the police, you will have insecurity. We have to join hands to ensure we address the challenges they face,” he said.



The Permanent Secretary also reiterated his commitment to implementing President Bola Tinubu’s 8-Point Agenda for the ministry and the police force.

He acknowledged the ministry’s mandate to ensure internal security through effective policy implementation and support for the police ecosystem.



To achieve this, Ogbonnaya charged the directorate cadre staff, and stakeholders to support him, promising an inclusive and open-door policy for efficient service delivery.

“I will run an open-door policy, well inclusive administration where everybody would be carried along,” he assured.