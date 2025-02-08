Federal Lawmaker Appeals to Tinubu to Pardon Nnamdi Kanu

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency, Hon. Kama Nkemkanma, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to grant Presidential Pardon to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.



In an open letter dated February 7, 2025 and titled, ‘Appeal for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu: The Law is the Law But let Mercy Prevail over Judgement’, the lawmaker said Kanu’s freedom would restore peace, stability and economic prosperity in the South-east region.

He noted that he was compelled to write to President Tinubu due to the ugly situation that had befell the region since the arrest of Kanu.



Nkemkanma who is the Chairman, House Committee on Climate Change, called on the President to temper justice with mercy and facilitate the release of Kanu.



“I understand the gravity of this charge, however, my appeal stems from the collateral damage accrued as its result as well as my concern for the escalating socio-economic crisis and human sufferings in South East, and my belief in your leadership as a beacon of national unity and reconciliation in line with your “Renewed Hope Agenda,” Nkemkanma stated.

The lawmaker said since Kanu was arrested, the South-east had been witnessing heightened tensions, with peaceful calls for his release hijacked and overshadowed by violent attacks from criminal elements, who he said, have exploited his detention, through the disruptive, illegal and unpopular Monday sit-at-home order.

“This has perpetuated violence and intimidation, paralysing commerce, education, and social life. It has disrupted businesses in thriving hubs like the Main Market in Onitsha and Ariaria International Market in Aba, eroding the region’s economic vitality.

“Worse still, these criminal syndicates have taken advantage of this unrest to promote and propagate other unethical and ungodly practices leading to a surge in kidnappings, killings, and property destruction.

“These have inevitably led to companies shutting down, investors fleeing, rising unemployment, creating a climate of fear and instability with many towns now ghosted for fear of being exterminated by these criminals.

“In July 2023, it was reported by The Guardian Newspaper that an estimated N7.6 trillion had been lost in two years due to the crisis in the South-east.

“Many final year secondary school students from the zone missed writing some crucial papers in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) due to the illegal enforcement of Monday’s sit-at-home order. As you can imagine countless lives have been lost to the activities of these criminals,” Nkemkanma stated.

“This Nnamdi Kanu’s case has inadvertently fueled two opposing forces: The Patriots; Law abiding citizens, including elders, religious leaders, and youths, who seek dialogue and better deals for the South East within the Nigerian federation, advocating for justice and equity through peaceful resolution and constitutional means.

“The traitors; who are criminals and anarchists masquerading as agitators, exploiting the current situation for selfish and criminal gains, sowing discord and perpetuating crimes in our land, using Kanu’s case to legitimise violence, extortion, and terror. As one of the leaders in the South-east, it is my responsibility to listen to the cries of our people and engage in meaningful dialogue to provide lasting solutions that will restore hope and peace to the zone.

“Your Excellency Sir, this is not the South-east we know. Our people are industrious, peace-loving, and deeply committed to national unity. However, it’s obvious that some criminal elements who profit from chaos have seized Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case to unleash terror daily on innocent citizens. Patriots who seek dialogue and peace are drowned by Traitors who thrive in anarchy. Many eminent leaders, including traditional rulers, religious heads, and elder statesmen, have made similar appeals, recognising that the path to peace lies in diplomacy and peaceful resolutions.

“Your Excellency Sir, as a lawmaker, I acknowledge the gravity of treasonable charges, yet I plead with you to consider the broader imperative of national peace and economic growth just like the “doctrine of necessity” was called upon a while ago in this country to ensure peace, unity and stability.

“Sir, your tenure has been marked by bold steps to heal Nigeria’s fractures and rebuild trust. You have magnanimously signed the South-east Development Commission (SEDC) into law after 50 years, signaling your willingness to develop the zone and restore its economic glory and we are truly grateful for this step.

“But like Oliver Twist, we’re asking for more; that you tender mercy and cause the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu so we can sift and isolate the true and peaceful South Easterners from the masquerading criminals who have capitalised on the current circumstances to perpetuate evil and terrorise our zone.

“Your Excellency, the vision and mission of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) will be more and swiftly actualised if peace returns fully to the zone, as no meaningful and measurable progress can occur in the midst of anarchy and unrest.

“Today, I appeal to you, our beloved Father, in line with your ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ to renew our hopes once again in the South-east, by extending the same courage and passion that motivated you to approve a development commission for the region, to pardon and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“While the judiciary must be allowed to perform its constitutional role, history reminds us that great leaders like you recognise moments when justice must be tempered with mercy for the greater good. Releasing Mazi Kanu – whether through judicial review, political negotiation, or humanitarian gesture – could achieve the following: economic revival; restoring confidence in the South-east, halting capital flight, and revived commerce. Security stabilisation; depriving criminal gangs of their pretext for violence, enabling security agencies to isolate and dismantle them. Political reconciliation; opening avenues for inclusive dialogue, addressing grievances through constitutional means.

“Mr. President Sir, as a leader known for his political sagacity and strategic thinking, your administration has the unique opportunity to rewrite the history of the South-east. By facilitating Nnamdi Kanu’s release, you will be sending a strong message of unity, and national healing. You will be reaffirming your commitment to a just and fair Nigeria, where grievances are resolved through dialogue.

“Mr. President Sir, history shows that magnanimity in leadership often quells strife more effectively than other means. As a statesman who championed democracy and federalism, your intervention could redefine this moment as a turning point for peace. The South-east’s plight is Nigeria’s plight. By pardoning and releasing Nnamdi Kanu, you will not only uplift a region in despair but also reaffirm your commitment to peace, unity and equitable progress,” Nkemkanma said.