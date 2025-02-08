Emmanuel Dennis:Targets Eagles Return with Blackburn

Since making his debut for the Super Eagles in September 2019 as an 82nd-minute substitute for Samuel Chukwueze, Emmanuel Dennis has not really asserted himself with the Nigerian senior team. What would have been his major breakthrough to the three-time African champions was the 2021 AFCON but his then club, Watford, refused to release him on the ground that the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, failed to ask for his release on time. His last major involvement was being part of the Nigerian squad that lost on away goals rule with an aggregate score-line of 1–1 to the Black Stars of Ghana in the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. With his recent move to Blackburn Rovers, Dennis would be hoping to relaunch his football career to international relevance

In their quest at gaining promotion to the Premier League, EFL Championship side, Blackburn Rovers have secured the signing of Nigerian forward, Emmanuel Dennis on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Blackburn Rovers in an official statement confirmed Dennis’ arrival on their website on deadline day of the winter transfer season.

Dennis struggled for game time at Nottingham Forest and will now look to revive his career in the EFL Championship.

With Blackburn sitting fifth on the table and chasing promotion, the Nigerian forward is expected to play a key role in their attacking setup.

Dennis will be hoping to rediscover the form that made him a standout at Club Brugge and Watford, with an eye on breaking back into the Super Eagles squad.

The deadline day signing has indeed assured fans that exciting moments await after joining the club on loan from Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the season.

The Nigerian international, who became Rovers’ sixth signing of the January transfer window, is eager to make an impact and entertain supporters at Ewood Park.

The 27-year-old forward, who boasts experience in the Champions League, Premier League, and Championship, strengthens John Eustace’s attacking options as Rovers continue their push for a play-off spot.

Speaking to RoversTV, Dennis expressed his enthusiasm about the move and his desire to contribute to the team’s success.

“Rovers are in a very good position and the team plays good football, so I hope I can add a bit of something to the team for us to have a good time together,” he said.

Dennis, known for his flair and technical ability, emphasised that he is not just focused on scoring goals but also on bringing entertainment to the pitch.

“Goals are no problem, but I also like having fun, showing tricks, nutmegs and exciting the fans, because that’s what they come to the stadium to see,” he added. “They come for fun, some happy moments and victories.”

The Nigerian forward acknowledged the dedication of fans who brave the cold to watch their team and vowed to give them something memorable in return.

“People come from home to sit in the cold and watch us play, so you have to give them something,” he stated.

Dennis, who has previously played for clubs such as Watford, Club Brugge, and Köln, is eager to bring his experience and energy to Blackburn’s promotion bid.

He believes his style of play will connect well with the fans and create an enjoyable atmosphere.

“I’m a happy guy, I’m always happy and it’s a good feeling when I’m scoring goals. I’m excited to go out there in front of the fans and they’re going to have a good time with me!” he concluded.

Meanwhile, former England and Nottingham Forest midfielder, Carlton Lloyd Palmer, has backed Dennis to succeed at Blackburn Rovers.

The 27-year-old was alienated at Nottingham Forest, and has not featured for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side since the start of the season.

Carlton, who’s been a fan of the forgotten Nottingham Forest forward since when he was a young budding talent, claimed Blackburn have made a quality deal by signing a player of Dennis’ stature.

“Brilliant news for John Eustace, who is having a fantastic season as manager of Blackburn Rovers and they’re going nicely in the race for a play-off place in the Championship. They’ve managed to beat the likes of Watford and Sheffield Wednesday, which I was really surprised about, to the signature of Emmanuel Dennis on loan from Nottingham Forest.

“Dennis spent part of last season on loan at Watford, so I fancied him to head back there, but Eustace has secured his signing. He’s a very good signing at this level. The only problem you’ve got at this moment is he hasn’t had any game time at Forest, it made sense for him to move on. He hasn’t played any football, so it’s going to take him a little bit of time to get up to speed,” the former Leeds United midfielder said in quotes revealed by Football League World.

Additionally, Palmer played up Dennis’ versatility as a key feature that’ll be vital to Blackburn’s promotion charge as the season goes on.

“He can play up front and he can play on the flanks so it’s a massive signing, a real signal of intent from Blackburn in their quest to secure a play-off place. I think he could make the difference if he can get up to speed, they’ve just got to be careful in how they integrate him into the squad, but if he can get up to speed, he’s a good striker and will guarantee goals in the Championship.

“Good business by Blackburn, and it’s something they’ve needed – an injection of pace and trickery, and a guarantee of goals. He knows where the back of the net is and he knows it at this level, so a very good bit of business,” the 59-year-old concluded.

It, however, remains to be seen if all Dennis vowed to give to Blackburn Rovers would be enough to get him back to the Super Eagles which he last appeared for in April 2024.

The 27-year-old becomes the fourth Super Eagles player to wear Blackburn’s colours after Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Dickson Etuhu, and Hope Akpan had earlier played at Ewood Park.